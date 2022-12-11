I think it's a nonsense that Jones comes straight back into a title fight, and that Gane gets another attempt after losing a few fights ago.
Division has been tied up cos of the bollocks with Ngannou. Dana (I know!) said Jon Jones was willing to fight anyone and has been since November so depends what you believe I suppose but I have no real issues with the title being vacant
I dont really see it massively differently than McGregor, Nunez, Cejudo, Holloway, Volkanovski all getting immediate shots after stepping up a weight being the existing champ