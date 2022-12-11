« previous next »
Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1708096 times)

Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30560 on: December 11, 2022, 02:24:52 pm »
Till is done. Needs to retire
Paddy lost that fight
That main event was a snore fest

Ilya looked great, loved seen Mitchell get humbled
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30561 on: December 11, 2022, 02:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 11, 2022, 11:39:38 am
Stick a fork in Till, he's done. Bellator next for him, or maybe a job as Khamzat's cheerleader.

A bad look for UFC last night, they were supposed to be a fresh alternative to boxing but those scorecards were corruption. Paddy showed that it pays to suck up to the boss. Ankalaev should be champion too, Vegas judges have a track record of being blind. Oh and for the fat tomato head to immediately make Hill v Teixeira shows what a twat he is.

One positive I'll take is that we now know Paddy is simply not the level Dana White thinks he is. His hype train will be derailed this time next tear.
Thought Till came back very well after being utterly dominated for the first 4 minutes of R1, thought Du Plessis looked gassed in the second and Till was going to go on to win at that stage.
Offline Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30562 on: December 11, 2022, 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 11, 2022, 02:27:56 pm
Thought Till came back very well after being utterly dominated for the first 4 minutes of R1, thought Du Plessis looked gassed in the second and Till was going to go on to win at that stage.

He did, but he still never had that extra step, extra push on to take advantage. Same reason he didnt have the ability to get out of any difficult situations.
Offline Roopy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30563 on: December 11, 2022, 11:42:54 pm »
Very impressed with Topuria.

Bryce Mitchell seems like another Ben Askren - cracking ground game but struggles in the stand up big time and got found out badly.

Paddy lost - no doubt about it.

Ankalaev - feel so sorry for the guy, what an absolute beast to perform the way he did after both his legs got chopped to pieces - only for the judges to fuck him over.

UFC have also announced the that Glover & Jamal Hill will be fighting next for the vacant LHW title.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30564 on: December 12, 2022, 01:09:45 pm »
I thought the Paddy fight was closer than the reporting suggested but he definitely shouldnt have won it.

Its going to be really interesting to see what happens in his next fight.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30565 on: December 13, 2022, 06:34:23 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on December 12, 2022, 01:09:45 pm
I thought the Paddy fight was closer than the reporting suggested but he definitely shouldnt have won it.

Its going to be really interesting to see what happens in his next fight.
Feed him to someone like Chandler or Fiziev and see him getting humbled.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30566 on: December 13, 2022, 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on December 12, 2022, 01:09:45 pm
I thought the Paddy fight was closer than the reporting suggested but he definitely shouldnt have won it.

Its going to be really interesting to see what happens in his next fight.

Yeah I thought that. Either way on a split decision wouldn't have shocked me but a unanimous decision was a bit of a joke. Till giving in the minute the sub was even threatened is something I'm used to seeing now. His hearts not been in it since he got slept by Masvidal
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30567 on: December 13, 2022, 01:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 13, 2022, 06:34:23 am
Feed him to someone like Chandler or Fiziev and see him getting humbled.
Doesn't even need to be anyone that high. Anyone in the top 15 would smoke him, he simply isn't at the level he thinks he is. No idea how the hype started, is it because he's British and talks nonsense?
Offline BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30568 on: December 13, 2022, 01:37:43 pm »
Tony Ferguson deserves a big fight and even the current version would destroy Pimplett.
Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30569 on: December 13, 2022, 03:36:05 pm »
Quote from: BER on December 13, 2022, 01:37:43 pm
Tony Ferguson deserves a big fight and even the current version would destroy Pimplett.

does he though? after that joke-fest vs Diaz.

i'd like to see Paddy vs Ilya - the beef is there. time to make Ilya a household name  :lickin paddy won't ever take that fight though.
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30570 on: December 13, 2022, 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on December 13, 2022, 03:36:05 pm
does he though? after that joke-fest vs Diaz.

i'd like to see Paddy vs Ilya - the beef is there. time to make Ilya a household name  :lickin paddy won't ever take that fight though.

The Egg said they won't book that fight. They have bigger plans for Ilia apparently
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30571 on: December 13, 2022, 06:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 13, 2022, 01:35:03 pm
Doesn't even need to be anyone that high. Anyone in the top 15 would smoke him, he simply isn't at the level he thinks he is. No idea how the hype started, is it because he's British and talks nonsense?
Yeah he's just a loudmouth, McGregor is too, but he backed it up when he first got in to the UFC.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30572 on: December 24, 2022, 11:35:23 pm »
Stephan Bonnar has passed away, RIP.
Offline BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30573 on: January 3, 2023, 02:11:40 pm »
Dana White was filmed slapping his wife in a nightclub over New Years.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30574 on: January 3, 2023, 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: BER on January  3, 2023, 02:11:40 pm
Dana White was filmed slapping his wife in a nightclub over New Years.

One baldy c*nt that.
Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30575 on: January 3, 2023, 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: BER on January  3, 2023, 02:11:40 pm
Dana White was filmed slapping his wife in a nightclub over New Years.

His wife slapped him first tbf
Offline BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30576 on: January 3, 2023, 03:57:13 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on January  3, 2023, 03:33:50 pm
His wife slapped him first tbf

Wanted to see if anyone on RAWK would make that defence for him.  ::)
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30577 on: January 3, 2023, 04:30:02 pm »
Quote from: BER on January  3, 2023, 03:57:13 pm
Wanted to see if anyone on RAWK would make that defence for him.  ::)

Well it is relevant information regarding the incident, doesn't mean it excuses him
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30578 on: January 3, 2023, 05:00:21 pm »
Shit behaviour from both of them, especially when they have kids.
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30579 on: January 3, 2023, 11:46:17 pm »
I loathe Dana as a person and how he treats fighters, media or just anyone he sees as beneath him publicly but yeah both are obviously at fault here. Her for hitting him and then him for retaliating at all and also for going way overboard.

Ive seen rumours of this sort of thing on MMA forums and websites in the past but never gave it much thought but now its probably fair to say after seeing this we can assume they have quite a toxic and abusive relationship and all you can hope is that their kids arent affected negatively by it.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30580 on: January 4, 2023, 06:04:16 am »
Dana White is a shitehawk.
Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30581 on: January 5, 2023, 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: BER on January  3, 2023, 03:57:13 pm
Wanted to see if anyone on RAWK would make that defence for him.  ::)

No defence at all, i can't stand that bald prick

but you wrote 'Dana white was filmed slapping his wife' and didnt mention the part where you know.. she inititated it.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30582 on: January 5, 2023, 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  3, 2023, 05:00:21 pm
Shit behaviour from both of them

Correct. 2 scumbags.

A woman physically assaulting a man is just as much of a piece of shit as a man physically assaulting a woman.
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30583 on: January 15, 2023, 04:59:08 am »
https://www.mmafighting.com/platform/amp/2023/1/14/23555760/dana-white-on-francis-ngannou-not-signing-new-ufc-deal-i-think-he-doesnt-want-to-take-the-risk

Wow Ngannou has just been released! Guess well be seeing him join the YouTube/Celebrity boxing circus.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30584 on: January 15, 2023, 05:51:12 am »
I think it's a nonsense that Jones comes straight back into a title fight, and that Gane gets another attempt after losing a few fights ago.
Offline Roopy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30585 on: January 17, 2023, 02:50:58 am »
Quote from: Rosario on January 15, 2023, 04:59:08 am
https://www.mmafighting.com/platform/amp/2023/1/14/23555760/dana-white-on-francis-ngannou-not-signing-new-ufc-deal-i-think-he-doesnt-want-to-take-the-risk

Wow Ngannou has just been released! Guess well be seeing him join the YouTube/Celebrity boxing circus.

The talk is he will sign with the PFL.

PFL have just launched a PPV product - of which fighters share 50% of the revenue from those cards.

Apparently they will also give him the freedom to do what he wants on the side - eg: boxing

Either way - its sad to see Ngannou leave the UFC.
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30586 on: January 17, 2023, 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 15, 2023, 05:51:12 am
I think it's a nonsense that Jones comes straight back into a title fight, and that Gane gets another attempt after losing a few fights ago.

Division has been tied up cos of the bollocks with Ngannou. Dana (I know!) said Jon Jones was willing to fight anyone and has been since November so depends what you believe I suppose but I have no real issues with the title being vacant

I dont really see it massively differently than McGregor, Nunez, Cejudo, Holloway, Volkanovski all getting immediate shots after stepping up a weight being the existing champ
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30587 on: Today at 02:45:23 am »
Pretty good card so far with some flashy finishes going to make it hard to give out performance of the night bonuses. Nice little run coming up of 4 PPVs in 8 weeks with trips to Brazil, Australia and the UK with the return of Jon Jones thrown in just to add a little extra spice.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30588 on: Today at 02:58:35 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 02:45:23 am
Pretty good card so far with some flashy finishes going to make it hard to give out performance of the night bonuses. Nice little run coming up of 4 PPVs in 8 weeks with trips to Brazil, Australia and the UK with the return of Jon Jones thrown in just to add a little extra spice.

Any linky dinks?
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30589 on: Today at 03:13:09 am »
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30590 on: Today at 03:26:39 am »
Sad to see Shogun getting beat again, he looked so old. He was an absolute beast in his prime before the knee injuries.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30591 on: Today at 03:29:20 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:13:09 am
http://rainostreams.com/mma/stream1/?moment=202112023&sport=mma

Using this currently seems alright

Thanks for that. Judging by your avatar we won't talk about last year's AFL Grand FInal OK.
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30592 on: Today at 03:40:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:29:20 am
Thanks for that. Judging by your avatar we won't talk about last year's AFL Grand FInal OK.

No problem, scorecard tells the story of that game not much left to be said  ;D
