I loathe Dana as a person and how he treats fighters, media or just anyone he sees as beneath him publicly but yeah both are obviously at fault here. Her for hitting him and then him for retaliating at all and also for going way overboard.



Ive seen rumours of this sort of thing on MMA forums and websites in the past but never gave it much thought but now its probably fair to say after seeing this we can assume they have quite a toxic and abusive relationship and all you can hope is that their kids arent affected negatively by it.