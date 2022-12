Very impressed with Topuria.



Bryce Mitchell seems like another Ben Askren - cracking ground game but struggles in the stand up big time and got found out badly.



Paddy lost - no doubt about it.



Ankalaev - feel so sorry for the guy, what an absolute beast to perform the way he did after both his legs got chopped to pieces - only for the judges to fuck him over.



UFC have also announced the that Glover & Jamal Hill will be fighting next for the vacant LHW title.