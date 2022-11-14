He has every right to think that he could have still fought, so I don't really blame him. But personally felt that was a great stoppage.

That was a great card.



Yeah in hindsight he did, I let my dislike of him get the better of me there. I've been a fan of Alex before he got in the ufc so was made up to see him finish Izzy again! I don't think his ground game is as bad as people make out but Rob and Khamzat would probably win against him, he is fucking huge for the weight though so I could see a world where he knocks them out. If it wasn't for Glover I could see him moving up after beating Izzy for a 4th time.Horrible to hear about Rumble, I started to get into mma just before he got into the ufc so he's always been around for me. Seeing him put on his insta how scared he was really shook me.