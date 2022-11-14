« previous next »
Re: UFC/MMA thread
November 14, 2022, 01:47:42 pm
Fucking hell, sad news that
Re: UFC/MMA thread
November 16, 2022, 12:39:44 pm
Really sad news about Rumble Johnson, only 38 way too young.

On a more upbeat note, Fight Disciples are almost 100% sure next UFC in the UK will be March/April and will take place at Cardiff stadium. Obviously Leon will headline, but hopefully there'll be another title match on the card and good representation from the British fighters.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
November 25, 2022, 01:00:21 am
Quote from: Hendollama on November 13, 2022, 10:55:12 am
He has every right to think that he could have still fought, so I don't really blame him. But personally felt that was a great stoppage.
That was a great card.

Yeah in hindsight he did, I let my dislike of him get the better of me there. I've been a fan of Alex before he got in the ufc so was made up to see him finish Izzy again! I don't think his ground game is as bad as people make out but Rob and Khamzat would probably win against him, he is fucking huge for the weight though so I could see a world where he knocks them out. If it wasn't for Glover I could see him moving up after beating Izzy for a 4th time.

Horrible to hear about Rumble, I started to get into mma just before he got into the ufc so he's always been around for me. Seeing him put on his insta how scared he was really shook me.


Re: UFC/MMA thread
November 25, 2022, 04:20:48 pm
Artem Lobov suing Conor McGregor is hilarious. He was at the forefront of the whole Conor v Khabib rivalry and it's because of him it all started, and now they've fallen out over money off all things ;D
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 4, 2022, 08:24:35 am
What a card that was!  :wave

A calf Slicer!

Gane couldn't rock Tai with uppercuts and Sergei did it with his jabs, fucking hell.

Wonderboy giving that performance at 39! Wow! Huge respect for Holland too, he's got an insane chin. That first round was deffo one of the rounds of the year. Holland took some heavy shots and got a hell of a beating in that 4th round. Was a 10-7 in my eye, but definitely at least a 10-8. Fight of the year contender for sure.

The UFC just keeps on getting better and better.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 4, 2022, 11:20:44 am
Thompson was tremendous in that main event...the speed and power of those high kicks would've put many to sleep ..and the liver shots would've ended most opponents ....Holland must be half titanium...great fight
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 4, 2022, 11:37:26 am
Quote from: Pistolero on December  4, 2022, 11:20:44 am
Thompson was tremendous in that main event...the speed and power of those high kicks would've put many to sleep ..and the liver shots would've ended most opponents ....Holland must be half titanium...great fight
Deffo. I have no idea how he took the amount of shots he did. Mans next level in endurance.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 05:35:35 am
Paddy is becoming unbearable
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 09:32:13 am
Quote from: RedSamba on December  9, 2022, 05:35:35 am
Paddy is becoming unbearable

Ah i dunno mate. He wants to pummel Bernado Silva so he'll do for me :)

From an article in the Echo:


Talking about who he wanted to single out for a fight, die-hard Liverpool fan Pinblett said: Last season, when he first got signed, it was Bruno Fernandes, cause of how overrated he was.

But now, its Bernardo Silva, lad. I dont know anyone who likes Bernardo Silva, lad." He added. Hes an unbelievable footballer. Hes a proper baller. But hes a horrible wrongun. Hes a piece of s**t.

That time when they gave us [Liverpool] a guard of honour, and he just stood there. Come on lad.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 09:34:24 am
Quote from: RedSamba on December  9, 2022, 05:35:35 am
Paddy is becoming unbearable

What has he done now?

Nevermind I've caught up now, Helwani destroyed White and Paddy to be honest.

White is a 53 year old piece of shit.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 01:09:24 pm
Paddy the Tory shamelessly sucking up to the boss then crying when Helwani exposes him for the hypocrite that he is. Hope he gets brutally knocked out, ideally by Ilia Topuria.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on December  9, 2022, 05:35:35 am
Paddy is becoming unbearable
He's an absolute melt, once he fights a top ten fighter he'll get filled in.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 03:24:10 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on December  4, 2022, 11:20:44 am
Thompson was tremendous in that main event...the speed and power of those high kicks would've put many to sleep ..and the liver shots would've ended most opponents ....Holland must be half titanium...great fight
Fight of the year easily.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 03:25:51 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December  9, 2022, 01:09:24 pm
Paddy the Tory shamelessly sucking up to the boss then crying when Helwani exposes him for the hypocrite that he is. Hope he gets brutally knocked out, ideally by Ilia Topuria.

I don't follow UFC/MMA, so had never heard of Paddy until I watched one of those reels that pop up on facebook. Battered with them now. Is he a bit of a tit then?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 03:58:24 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December  9, 2022, 01:09:24 pm
Paddy the Tory shamelessly sucking up to the boss then crying when Helwani exposes him for the hypocrite that he is. Hope he gets brutally knocked out, ideally by Ilia Topuria.

I dunno man, I think Helwani is an absolute knobhead honestly; this is mostly in the stuff he does for wrestling rather than MMA but he is 100% co-opted media but tries to play it as if he is fair and impartial following journalistic integrity. I think away from MMA at least he is really quite duplicitous.

I'm not sure what he said about Paddy so I can't say either way, but when I heard what Paddy said about him, in my more limited experience with Helwani sound about right.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 04:58:00 pm
Helwani beaing a weasel does not eliminate the fact that Paddy is a weapon
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 05:31:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  9, 2022, 03:58:24 pm
I dunno man, I think Helwani is an absolute knobhead honestly; this is mostly in the stuff he does for wrestling rather than MMA but he is 100% co-opted media but tries to play it as if he is fair and impartial following journalistic integrity. I think away from MMA at least he is really quite duplicitous.

I'm not sure what he said about Paddy so I can't say either way, but when I heard what Paddy said about him, in my more limited experience with Helwani sound about right.

 ;D

What has he done in the world of wrestling that has pissed you off?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 05:36:09 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  9, 2022, 03:25:51 pm
I don't follow UFC/MMA, so had never heard of Paddy until I watched one of those reels that pop up on facebook. Battered with them now. Is he a bit of a tit then?
A massive one. Loud mouth racist c*nt who thinks he's way better than he is.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
December 9, 2022, 06:36:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  9, 2022, 05:31:41 pm
;D

What has he done in the world of wrestling that has pissed you off?

He's just a bit of a weasel. Co-opted media with WWE (being someone with BT sport and having past connections with the CFO) to pretty much be a friendly PR journalists for them (and negative PR journalists for competition) but when this conflict gets raised he gets really defensive about it and denies it, even if people know.

To be fair in that journalistic area of wrestling, there's not many who aren't on one side or the other. There's maybe 2, but most people aren't as blatant or as shady about it.

Quote from: RedSamba on December  9, 2022, 04:58:00 pm
Helwani beaing a weasel does not eliminate the fact that Paddy is a weapon

This very much may be the case absolutely.

Just saying from someone who isn't really knowledgeable of Helwani's MMA stuff other than knowing he does it, he does have an image of being not entirely in good faith
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 03:50:58 am
Woeful display so far from Darren Till, getting absolutely mauled here.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:15:07 am
Good second round from Till. He tore his ACL apparently.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:24:42 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:15:07 am
Good second round from Till. He tore his ACL apparently.
Yeah he actually came back into the fight very well.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:29:50 am
Till has zero takedown defence. You would think all the training with Khamzat would have improved that. I won't be surprised if the UFC decides to cut him
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:34:39 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:29:50 am
Till has zero takedown defence. You would think all the training with Khamzat would have improved that. I won't be surprised if the UFC decides to cut him
Lost 5 of his last 6, can't argue with the quality of the opposition he's faced, all elite fighters to be fair.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:55:20 am
Hope Paddy the Arse-licker gets knocked out
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:06:54 am
Jared Gordon has won these first two rounds
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:08:50 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:06:54 am
Jared Gordon has won these first two rounds

No chance the refs give it to Gordon. The hype train must go on. His only chance is to finish him
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:11:01 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 05:08:50 am
No chance the refs give it to Gordon. The hype train must go on. His only chance is to finish him
More significant strikes/control time/takedown for Gordon, it'll be a travesty if they score those rounds for Pimblett.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:13:32 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:11:01 am
More significant strikes/control time/takedown for Gordon, it'll be a travesty if they score those rounds for Pimblett.

It would but there have been some pretty poor decisions lately that have gone to the bigger or more popular fighter. Although the way this 3rd round has gone I would say no chance for Paddy now.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:17:00 am
What a joke of a decision, Gordon won all 3 rounds, that's corrupt.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:18:04 am
Feed him to anyone in the top 10 and it will be over in 1
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:37:21 am
Not surprising but that is as bad a decision as you will see he lost every statistical category as well as losing the eye test. Becoming as bad as boxing!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:38:30 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 05:18:04 am
Feed him to anyone in the top 10 and it will be over in 1

At least we have this as consolation, he is an extremely limited fighter.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:14:47 am
Another shocking decision. Ankalaev won that fight
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:27:54 am
what a shit show its been. Anklelaev needs to invite tomato on his russian podcast and suck it up i guess.

and hope till is fine. and rumors that he tearing his ACL is shit. But his takedown defence is a dogshit.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:57:16 am
Dana just announced Glover vs Hill in Brazil for the LHW belt next month as well  :lmao
