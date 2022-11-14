What has he done in the world of wrestling that has pissed you off?
He's just a bit of a weasel. Co-opted media with WWE (being someone with BT sport and having past connections with the CFO) to pretty much be a friendly PR journalists for them (and negative PR journalists for competition) but when this conflict gets raised he gets really defensive about it and denies it, even if people know.
To be fair in that journalistic area of wrestling, there's not many who aren't on one side or the other. There's maybe 2, but most people aren't as blatant or as shady about it.
Helwani beaing a weasel does not eliminate the fact that Paddy is a weapon
This very much may be the case absolutely.
Just saying from someone who isn't really knowledgeable of Helwani's MMA stuff other than knowing he does it, he does have an image of being not entirely in good faith