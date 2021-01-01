Any links?
I use an app but this seems good matehttps://bestsolaris.com/mmastreams/ufc-281-adesanya-vs-pereira/
Wtf theyve just announced an interim title fight at featherweight the same night Volk fights Islam for the lightweight strap?
Huh really? I didn't see that. Who was it between? It's a joke because Volk deserves the chance to test himself.
Rodriguez vs EmmettI understand having a number one contender fight but to name an interim champion on the night Volk goes for double champ status feels ridiculous and a little disrespectful. Yes hes a massive underdog and I doubt anyone will be picking him to beat Islam but still feels like if he does pull the upset off theyve taken a bit of shine off his moment.
What did Izzy do at the end?Pereira is a scary dude, third win against Adesanya now. But I think Whittaker is a much harder matchup for him.
