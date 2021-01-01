Huh really? I didn't see that. Who was it between? It's a joke because Volk deserves the chance to test himself.



Rodriguez vs EmmettI understand having a number one contender fight but to name an interim champion on the night Volk goes for double champ status feels ridiculous and a little disrespectful. Yes hes a massive underdog and I doubt anyone will be picking him to beat Islam but still feels like if he does pull the upset off theyve taken a bit of shine off his moment.