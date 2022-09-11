« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

Asam

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm

Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm
Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 02:01:48 pm
Tony had waaaay to much respect for Nate, not pressuring him at all every time he was fucking about on the cage and not going to the legs more in the 3rd & 4th. Always fun to see two OGs go at it though!

Khamzat just way to good on the ground for Holland, was always gonna end that way. If he can actually still make the weight he'll 100% be WW champ soon.

I had Leech winning that fight. Aldana vs Chiasson was a fun fight and brutal finish, I wouldn't like an up kick to the liver!

The crowd were terrible as they usually are in America but I think the recent London and Paris cards really make it obvious just how shit the American fans are.
Asam

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".

because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 12, 2022, 03:01:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
You do realise that they've fought nothing but top tier opponents in the last few years?
Pistolero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 12, 2022, 11:57:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 13, 2022, 04:26:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 12, 2022, 11:57:00 pm
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.

Agreed. Like you say Whittaker will probably be his toughest fight at MW and I think Burns was the toughest at WW. Him and Rakhmonov will be a great fight in the future.
JayH93

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 17, 2022, 03:24:23 pm
Allen vs Kattar fight night main event at the end of October. Belter fight.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 17, 2022, 03:41:32 pm
Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 18, 2022, 10:14:18 am
The cut Rodrigues suffered was gross, the fact he continued and won is ridiculous!
Bergersleftpeg

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 18, 2022, 10:37:57 am
Quote from: Pistolero on September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll

These Chechen and Dagestani boys are just on a different level. They are wrestling mad over there. My wifes not from there but another part of Russia where wrestling is their thing and the boys are all wrestling from a young age in school.

Most Western fighters are going to get mauled because these boys will have 5 or 10 extra years of wrestling experience on them. If it goes to the ground youve had it.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 18, 2022, 04:32:15 pm
Not seen a thread for it, anyone watched any of the ADCC?
georgiejones

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 20, 2022, 03:29:19 pm
Has anyone watchedking of the streets?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 23, 2022, 09:39:02 pm
Bellator Dublin on. Anyone watching?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 23, 2022, 11:42:55 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 23, 2022, 09:39:02 pm
Bellator Dublin on. Anyone watching?
Bits and pieces of it, pleased to see every Irish fighter has won, the atmosphere would be great.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 24, 2022, 12:14:05 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 23, 2022, 11:42:55 pm
Bits and pieces of it, pleased to see every Irish fighter has won, the atmosphere would be great.
fell asleep for the main event  ;D see queally got beat. McCourt got a very generous decision
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 24, 2022, 07:48:55 pm
Romero looks like he's taken a lot more of that sugar water ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 24, 2022, 10:46:05 pm
Quote from: leinad on September 24, 2022, 07:48:55 pm
Romero looks like he's taken a lot more of that sugar water ;D
He's a specimen.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 29, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov at UFC vegas on Dec 17th, be an absolute banger that! I just wish all these young killers at LW didn't have to fight each other so soon and could get fights with ranked opponents but the top 10 won't fight down.
LOKKO

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 09:35:43 am
What time does this start tomorrow?
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 10:49:47 am
Quote from: LOKKO on Yesterday at 09:35:43 am
What time does this start tomorrow?

Prelims start at 3 and main card at 7
BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:15:14 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:49:47 am
Prelims start at 3 and main card at 7

Oh my, only realising this now, that's beautiful!

Yan/Aljo/Oliveira
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:51:51 pm
Fucks sake, got a birthday party to attend tomorrow. Hope I can make it back for the main event at least, promises to be a banger of a card.
Agent99

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm
It's on BT Box Office in case anyone was wondering why it didn't appear on the planner.
rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
So who you got folks? Islam or Oliveira? Hope the fight lives up to its billing but anything with Oliveira is just a brilliant watch.
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
I think Oliveira will win. Islam is taking this step too early imo, he's not beaten anyone in the top 10 and suddenly gets to fight the champ. Like Chimaev going from fighting Li Jingliang to the #2 ranked welterweight.

Also I hope Sterling batters that little weasel Dillashaw. Yan is also going to do some serious damage to O'Malley. UFC matchmaking has been so odd this year.

Dariush v Gamrot will also be one to watch, and looking forward to seeing Mokaev again.

Overall a stacked card, proper pissed off that I'll miss most of it. Kept thinking it was at 2am.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 12:51:51 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm
Dariush v Gamrot will also be one to watch, and looking forward to seeing Mokaev again.

My pick for fight of the night. You'd imagine the winner getting the next title shot after Volk.

I'm gonna go with Gamrot/Yan/Epo/Oliveira
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 01:10:27 am
Islam via a dominant decision

Yan via TKO - standing

Sterling via TKO - ground and pound
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:35:11 am
Been looking forward to this card for month now. Even better basically go straight from our game against Forest into the prelims because of the different time zone. As far as my predictions for the main card Im going Fiori and Dariush for the 1st two fights. I think OMalley can cause one of the upsets of the year by keeping Yan at range, the UFC matchmakers have done him a massive favour by giving him someone like Yan who he probably doesnt have to worry about the takedown with and can just concentrate on his striking.

For the two title fights Ive got Sterling and Oliveira both winning by rear naked choke. Dillashaw didnt look like the T.J of old in the Sandgagen fight and I thought he actually shouldve lost that on the scorecards and I think Charles does what Charles does in recent times and just finds a way to get the victory and cement his legacy forever.
lfcred1976

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:29:41 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm
It's on BT Box Office in case anyone was wondering why it didn't appear on the planner.

Ffs when was that decided?  I start nights tonight so planned to watch that to get me through the first few hours. Would explain why I didnt see it in the tv guide!
