Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1667182 times)

Offline Asam

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30400 on: September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm »

Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30401 on: September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm
Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30402 on: September 11, 2022, 02:01:48 pm »
Tony had waaaay to much respect for Nate, not pressuring him at all every time he was fucking about on the cage and not going to the legs more in the 3rd & 4th. Always fun to see two OGs go at it though!

Khamzat just way to good on the ground for Holland, was always gonna end that way. If he can actually still make the weight he'll 100% be WW champ soon.

I had Leech winning that fight. Aldana vs Chiasson was a fun fight and brutal finish, I wouldn't like an up kick to the liver!

The crowd were terrible as they usually are in America but I think the recent London and Paris cards really make it obvious just how shit the American fans are.
Offline Asam

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30403 on: September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".

because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30404 on: September 12, 2022, 03:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
You do realise that they've fought nothing but top tier opponents in the last few years?
Offline Pistolero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30405 on: September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm »
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30406 on: September 12, 2022, 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30407 on: September 13, 2022, 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 12, 2022, 11:57:00 pm
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.

Agreed. Like you say Whittaker will probably be his toughest fight at MW and I think Burns was the toughest at WW. Him and Rakhmonov will be a great fight in the future.
Online JayH93

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30408 on: Yesterday at 03:24:23 pm »
Allen vs Kattar fight night main event at the end of October. Belter fight.
Offline leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30409 on: Yesterday at 03:41:32 pm »
Online Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30410 on: Today at 10:14:18 am »
The cut Rodrigues suffered was gross, the fact he continued and won is ridiculous!
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30411 on: Today at 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on September 12, 2022, 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll

These Chechen and Dagestani boys are just on a different level. They are wrestling mad over there. My wifes not from there but another part of Russia where wrestling is their thing and the boys are all wrestling from a young age in school.

Most Western fighters are going to get mauled because these boys will have 5 or 10 extra years of wrestling experience on them. If it goes to the ground youve had it.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30412 on: Today at 04:32:15 pm »
Not seen a thread for it, anyone watched any of the ADCC?
