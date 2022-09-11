Tony had waaaay to much respect for Nate, not pressuring him at all every time he was fucking about on the cage and not going to the legs more in the 3rd & 4th. Always fun to see two OGs go at it though!



Khamzat just way to good on the ground for Holland, was always gonna end that way. If he can actually still make the weight he'll 100% be WW champ soon.



I had Leech winning that fight. Aldana vs Chiasson was a fun fight and brutal finish, I wouldn't like an up kick to the liver!



The crowd were terrible as they usually are in America but I think the recent London and Paris cards really make it obvious just how shit the American fans are.