UFC/MMA thread

Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm

Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 01:30:36 pm
Khamzat planned that, no consequences for missing the weight and Holland is a much better opponent than the boring and washed up Diaz
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".
Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 02:01:48 pm
Tony had waaaay to much respect for Nate, not pressuring him at all every time he was fucking about on the cage and not going to the legs more in the 3rd & 4th. Always fun to see two OGs go at it though!

Khamzat just way to good on the ground for Holland, was always gonna end that way. If he can actually still make the weight he'll 100% be WW champ soon.

I had Leech winning that fight. Aldana vs Chiasson was a fun fight and brutal finish, I wouldn't like an up kick to the liver!

The crowd were terrible as they usually are in America but I think the recent London and Paris cards really make it obvious just how shit the American fans are.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 11, 2022, 01:51:19 pm
The audience there last night didn't think Diaz was "boring and washed up".

because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 03:01:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on September 11, 2022, 03:19:56 pm
because he was fighting an even more washed up Ferguson, between the two of them theyve lost 8/10 fights
You do realise that they've fought nothing but top tier opponents in the last few years?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 06:18:43 pm
Khamzat on Holland...fuck me....reminded me of the way cheetahs take down wilderbeasts...threw him around the octagon like a rag doll
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 04:26:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
Yeah he's a twat, but a phenomenal talent, you honestly can't see anyone at Welterweight or Middleweight beating him, Robert Whittaker maybe, but he'd ragdoll Adesanya too.

Agreed. Like you say Whittaker will probably be his toughest fight at MW and I think Burns was the toughest at WW. Him and Rakhmonov will be a great fight in the future.
