Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30360 on: September 9, 2022, 01:26:06 pm
Chael Sonnen has backed Diaz to win on his YouTube channel.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30361 on: September 9, 2022, 01:45:29 pm
I think Khamzat mauls him, second round finish. Im rooting for Li Jingliang as well, he came across really well in the embedded.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30362 on: September 9, 2022, 01:47:19 pm
Quote from: leinad on September  9, 2022, 01:45:29 pm
I think Khamzat mauls him, second round finish. Im rooting for Li Jingliang as well, he came across really well in the embedded.
Yeah, Li seems a very humble fella, Diaz has only been TKO'd once in his career, he didn't even get stopped when he got a pasting off Masvidal, tough as old boots.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30363 on: September 9, 2022, 03:01:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  9, 2022, 01:47:19 pm
Yeah, Li seems a very humble fella, Diaz has only been TKO'd once in his career, he didn't even get stopped when he got a pasting off Masvidal, tough as old boots.

True, he is but I just see this one going similar to the Rory fight, I think he gets ragdolled everywhere and the ref stops it.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30364 on: September 9, 2022, 03:27:14 pm
Quote from: leinad on September  9, 2022, 03:01:50 pm
True, he is but I just see this one going similar to the Rory fight, I think he gets ragdolled everywhere and the ref stops it.
It would be a nice Cinderella way for Nate to exit the UFC, with a win over one of the most hyped fighters in all of MMA.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30365 on: September 9, 2022, 05:35:20 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  9, 2022, 03:27:14 pm
It would be a nice Cinderella way for Nate to exit the UFC, with a win over one of the most hyped fighters in all of MMA.

I have a lot of love for the OGs so would like that but just can't see it. I think this might be one of those sleeper cards where there isn't much hype but its full of bangers.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30366 on: September 9, 2022, 05:45:09 pm
Looks like Khamzat will miss weight so the fight will be off ffs.
RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30367 on: September 9, 2022, 05:51:36 pm
Fuck sake.  Ten pounds off.  :wanker


178.5 .. twat
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30368 on: September 9, 2022, 06:20:09 pm
Quote from: leinad on September  9, 2022, 05:45:09 pm
Looks like Khamzat will miss weight so the fight will be off ffs.
8 and a half lbs ffs, can they still have the fight at catch weight?
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30369 on: September 9, 2022, 06:21:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  9, 2022, 06:20:09 pm
8 and a half lbs ffs, can they still have the fight at catch weight?

From what people on twitter are saying is it might be Nate vs Tony now.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30370 on: September 9, 2022, 06:22:18 pm
Quote from: leinad on September  9, 2022, 06:21:13 pm
From what people on twitter are saying is it might be Nate vs Tony now.
That would be an absolute banger of a fight, but not fair on the Leech.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30371 on: September 9, 2022, 06:24:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  9, 2022, 06:22:18 pm
That would be an absolute banger of a fight, but not fair on the Leech to be fair.

Yeh would be sly on the Leech, not getting to wear his new suit to the press conference then not even fighting
Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30372 on: September 9, 2022, 06:40:54 pm
Khamzat has lost so much respect in the build up to this fight. Does he not care or is he actually a bit thick
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30373 on: September 9, 2022, 06:52:51 pm
There has been like 5 different people miss weight now, the card is cursed
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30374 on: September 9, 2022, 07:38:47 pm
What is happening, is the fight going ahead then?

Quote from: Elzar on September  9, 2022, 06:40:54 pm
Khamzat has lost so much respect in the build up to this fight. Does he not care or is he actually a bit thick
Hype has gone to his head. He was a dickhead before he rose up aswell but he's just starting fights with everyone now and generally being very unprofessional.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30375 on: September 9, 2022, 08:03:42 pm
Khamzat Nate will be off but well probably get Nate vs Tony
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30376 on: September 9, 2022, 08:22:53 pm
Tony vs. Nate
Leech vs. D-Rod
Khamzat vs. Holland

Apparently these are the fights
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30377 on: September 9, 2022, 09:06:47 pm
You don't just miss weight by that much. He and his team will be fully aware he was way over. He probably didn't fancy the Diaz fight, Dana won't be arsed either. It's Diaz last fight
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30378 on: September 9, 2022, 10:01:16 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on September  9, 2022, 09:06:47 pm
You don't just miss weight by that much. He and his team will be fully aware he was way over. He probably didn't fancy the Diaz fight, Dana won't be arsed either. It's Diaz last fight
He definitely would have. He would have mauled Diaz, just blown an easy paycheck at this point of his career. After this he'll be up against a much higher calibre of fights such as Edwards, Usman and Covington. And if he goes up to midddleweight it's Adesanya and Whittaker waiting for him.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30379 on: September 9, 2022, 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  9, 2022, 10:01:16 pm
He definitely would have. He would have mauled Diaz, just blown an easy paycheck at this point of his career. After this he'll be up against a much higher calibre of fights such as Edwards, Usman and Covington. And if he goes up to midddleweight it's Adesanya and Whittaker waiting for him.
Whittaker would dismantle him, Adesanya is too safety first and Chimaev would exploit that.
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30380 on: September 9, 2022, 11:11:52 pm
Dana just confirmed the fights, probably better matchups now anyway.
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30381 on: September 9, 2022, 11:15:35 pm
Quote from: leinad on September  9, 2022, 08:22:53 pm
Tony vs. Nate
Leech vs. D-Rod
Khamzat vs. Holland

Apparently these are the fights

Dana just confirmed it

Cracker of a card!
leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30382 on: September 9, 2022, 11:16:47 pm
Yeh I've wanted that Diaz vs Tony fight for ages so made up we got it, and both are 5 rds as well
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30383 on: September 9, 2022, 11:18:13 pm
The ground game is going to be sick if it hits the mat
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30384 on: Yesterday at 01:02:04 am
Chimaev is an idiot, he was getting booed at the ceremonial weigh in, and his comments afterwards didn't do him any favours either, really trying to build up the "villain" profile.
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30385 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:02:04 am
Chimaev is an idiot, he was getting booed at the ceremonial weigh in, and his comments afterwards didn't do him any favours either, really trying to build up the "villain" profile.
What did he say? Like I said he's just got a very arrogant persona, and comes across as a man-child. Complete opposite to Khabib who he gets compared to a lot.

First time we've actually seen a card fall through but then get improved. Tony and Nate are both out of their prime but will still be a banger. Honourable mention to Ji Lingliang who is fighting someone 10lbs heavier than him on a moments notice.
RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30386 on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 am
Dana must be ecstatic. Pretending to be pissed off but with everything that happened yesterday, he must be seeing dollar signs.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30387 on: Yesterday at 09:02:15 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:19:40 am
What did he say? Like I said he's just got a very arrogant persona, and comes across as a man-child. Complete opposite to Khabib who he gets compared to a lot.

First time we've actually seen a card fall through but then get improved. Tony and Nate are both out of their prime but will still be a banger. Honourable mention to Ji Lingliang who is fighting someone 10lbs heavier than him on a moments notice.
He was just being a bellend, telling the crowd to shut up etc.

As for the comparison with Khabib, it's a lazy comparison due to their origin and fighting style, Chimaev is trying his best to be the villain of the piece by just being as much of a wanker as possible, yet Khabib was always respectful towards his opponents, the only time Khabib was unprofessional was against McGregor, who really seemed to get under his skin, and the scenes after their fight were disgraceful for all involved.
BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30388 on: Yesterday at 12:48:26 pm
This all worked out a little too perfectly, the MMA gods are smiling.
anandg_lfc

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30389 on: Today at 01:05:51 am
Nate against tony is a fun matchup. Both will trade shots and have the tank to go the full distance. Fighters have missed weight before but most of them apologised to their opponents and others involved. Chimaev is getting heat from every fighter and will get booed out of the octagon regardless of the result.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30390 on: Today at 01:35:01 am
What a turnaround by Barnett, looked dead and buried in the first round but shredded Collier on the ground in the second.
Sweeney94

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30391 on: Today at 04:16:02 am
Any streams?
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30392 on: Today at 04:37:21 am
Thought Leech won that
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30393 on: Today at 04:48:31 am
Crazy to think Chimaev was a fan favourite only a week ago and now has boos raining down from the rafters
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30394 on: Today at 04:59:02 am
Unbelievable performance from Khamzat
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #30395 on: Today at 05:07:49 am
Even though I can't really stand him and think he's a bit of a knob Chimaev is crazy talented. Besides the Gilbert Burns fight which was a slugfest dude hasn't taken any damage in his other 5 UFC fights which is just insane!
