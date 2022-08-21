That main event was off the hook, both men were hurt, tai playing possum in the 3rd before throwing haymakers, gane looked good



Seriously mate! I thought it was over for both of the fighters at different times. How they kept going is a wonder. Gane was so methodical once he really calmed down, he was starting to pick Tai apart by the end of the second and then in the third round, he became even more clinical. Yet, I could feel that one of Tai's haymakers could have caught him and it would have been over. Strange fight.Best fight of the year till now imo.