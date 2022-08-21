« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 05:38:36 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on August 21, 2022, 10:46:28 am
welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)

surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA.

dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.
He doesn't, but I think Edwards wants to get his revenge for what happened last time.

Edwards v Chimaev next? How does that one go? I think Khamzat deals with him.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 05:54:39 pm
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 05:58:38 pm
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on August 21, 2022, 05:54:39 pm
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters

Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 06:13:21 pm
Quote from: leinad on August 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.

That'd be unreal. Easily sell it out as well
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 07:02:38 pm
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: johnybarnes on August 21, 2022, 07:02:38 pm
https://twitter.com/gary95496917/status/1561255527010603008

Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll see  :butt
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 21, 2022, 10:14:10 pm
Tremendous stuff by Leon...real movie-script stuff...made up for him

Enjoyable card overall...good to see Tyson Pedro back and looking immense....and Costa v Rockhold was completely off its cake...
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 22, 2022, 02:23:59 pm
Quote from: Usman1987 on August 21, 2022, 05:58:38 pm
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
coming from you Marty, means alot
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 22, 2022, 11:25:27 pm
Quote from: Rosario on August 21, 2022, 09:00:53 pm
Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll see  :butt
A fix?, yeah, Usman is definitely going to agree to throw the fight that will take him level with Silva for consecutive wins, this stuff happens, Glover was on track to win a few months ago, even later in the fight and Jiri got him with a RNC.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 23, 2022, 05:16:46 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 22, 2022, 11:25:27 pm
A fix?, yeah, Usman is definitely going to agree to throw the fight that will take him level with Silva for consecutive wins, this stuff happens, Glover was on track to win a few months ago, even later in the fight and Jiri got him with a RNC.

Exactly its just ridiculous to even insinuate. Its MMA these things happen anybody can get got at any moment no matter how easy it may look for them at the time.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 23, 2022, 02:41:10 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XgjIH8qgyH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XgjIH8qgyH0</a>


Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 12:25:24 am
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 12:58:19 am
Quote from: leinad on August 25, 2022, 12:25:24 am
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC
I'd have Khabib in there for sure.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 01:33:09 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 25, 2022, 12:58:19 am
I'd have Khabib in there for sure.

I was debating Khabib at 5th with DC but think DC having the two weights in ufc and winning the Strikeforce grand prix put him above him.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 02:50:56 am
Quote from: leinad on August 25, 2022, 12:25:24 am
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC

Dont know about the order but only one I would change would be Nunes for DC. Usman probably the other active fighter that has the potential to leapfrog into the top 5 by the end of his career.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 01:32:43 pm
Quote from: Rosario on August 25, 2022, 02:50:56 am
Dont know about the order but only one I would change would be Nunes for DC. Usman probably the other active fighter that has the potential to leapfrog into the top 5 by the end of his career.
Needs to beat Edwards for that to happen, and maybe take on Chimaev. Once he beats those two, he's in the top 5 no questions asked. I like Khabib but his career was just too short so his spot is always in question. Makes top 10 easy though.

Jones is probably number 2 for me, his doping records weighs him down. But if he cleanly beats Miocic and Ngannou, he's easily the GOAT.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 01:58:08 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 25, 2022, 01:32:43 pm
Needs to beat Edwards for that to happen, and maybe take on Chimaev. Once he beats those two, he's in the top 5 no questions asked. I like Khabib but his career was just too short so his spot is always in question. Makes top 10 easy though.

Jones is probably number 2 for me, his doping records weighs him down. But if he cleanly beats Miocic and Ngannou, he's easily the GOAT.

Thats what I had in mind when I was thinking about Usman potentially leapfrogging into the top 5 and probably taking over from GSP as the best welterweight of all time. Khabib definitely isnt there for me his  career at the top of the sport was too short for me to hold him in that regard, but makes too 10 for sure.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 25, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 25, 2022, 01:32:43 pm
Needs to beat Edwards for that to happen, and maybe take on Chimaev. Once he beats those two, he's in the top 5 no questions asked. I like Khabib but his career was just too short so his spot is always in question. Makes top 10 easy though.

Jones is probably number 2 for me, his doping records weighs him down. But if he cleanly beats Miocic and Ngannou, he's easily the GOAT.
Khabib should be top 5, as he absolutely dominated a very tough division of fighters, Poirer, Gaethje, McGregor, RDA, just a shame he didn't face Ferguson at his peak, and was just retiring when Oliviera was becoming a top contender, who was there left fof him to fight?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 31, 2022, 12:39:25 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 25, 2022, 05:44:54 pm
Khabib should be top 5, as he absolutely dominated a very tough division of fighters, Poirer, Gaethje, McGregor, RDA, just a shame he didn't face Ferguson at his peak, and was just retiring when Oliviera was becoming a top contender, who was there left fof him to fight?

Do you mean left for him to fight now? Olives is one as you mention, Volk moving up is another. I also think a lot of the top 10 right now don't actually belong there they are just hanging on and refusing to fight down. Dariush, Fiziev, Gamrot, Tsarukyan, Turner, Ismagulov, Guram, Alvarez, Topuria would all give him something to think about.

Lightweight has so many killers! by far the best division.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
August 31, 2022, 02:23:31 pm
Quote from: leinad on August 25, 2022, 12:25:24 am
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC

1. Fedor
2. GSP
3. Jones
4. Anderson
5. Khabib
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm
What a fight
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Gane was so composed and lethal with his jabs and kicks. Picked each one perfectly and did serious damage each time, even after getting heavily rocked
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
Yeah great fight. Awesome atmosphere as well, theyll defo be going back to Paris again.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
What a fight. Insane second and the third rounds.
Gane's sportsmanship was nice to see. Brought Tai back while it was his stage and made Paris acknowledge & appreciate Tai.

The whole card was great imo. Bobby just picked Vettori apart. Technical Masterclass. Woods fight was another to watch. Abus though, I am aboard that hype train.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 03:48:49 am
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
What a fight. Insane second and the third rounds.
Gane's sportsmanship was nice to see. Brought Tai back while it was his stage and made Paris acknowledge & appreciate Tai.

The whole card was great imo. Bobby just picked Vettori apart. Technical Masterclass. Woods fight was another to watch. Abus though, I am aboard that hype train.

That main event was off the hook, both men were hurt, tai playing possum in the 3rd before throwing haymakers, gane looked good
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 03:48:55 am
Brilliant fight, both fighters gave it their all. Gane did well to recover from the knock down and from then on just chipped away at Tai and eventually stopped him. Brilliant atmosphere, theyll be back in Paris no doubt.
