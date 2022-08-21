Dont know about the order but only one I would change would be Nunes for DC. Usman probably the other active fighter that has the potential to leapfrog into the top 5 by the end of his career.



Needs to beat Edwards for that to happen, and maybe take on Chimaev. Once he beats those two, he's in the top 5 no questions asked. I like Khabib but his career was just too short so his spot is always in question. Makes top 10 easy though.Jones is probably number 2 for me, his doping records weighs him down. But if he cleanly beats Miocic and Ngannou, he's easily the GOAT.