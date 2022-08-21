« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1658664 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30320 on: August 21, 2022, 05:38:36 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on August 21, 2022, 10:46:28 am
welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)

surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA.

dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.
He doesn't, but I think Edwards wants to get his revenge for what happened last time.

Edwards v Chimaev next? How does that one go? I think Khamzat deals with him.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30321 on: August 21, 2022, 05:54:39 pm »
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters
Logged

Offline Usman1987

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30322 on: August 21, 2022, 05:58:38 pm »
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30323 on: August 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on August 21, 2022, 05:54:39 pm
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters

Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30324 on: August 21, 2022, 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: leinad on August 21, 2022, 05:59:54 pm
Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.

That'd be unreal. Easily sell it out as well
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30325 on: August 21, 2022, 07:02:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30326 on: August 21, 2022, 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on August 21, 2022, 07:02:38 pm
https://twitter.com/gary95496917/status/1561255527010603008

Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll see  :butt
« Last Edit: August 21, 2022, 10:22:44 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30327 on: August 21, 2022, 10:14:10 pm »
Tremendous stuff by Leon...real movie-script stuff...made up for him

Enjoyable card overall...good to see Tyson Pedro back and looking immense....and Costa v Rockhold was completely off its cake...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 998
  • He's on the floor
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30328 on: August 22, 2022, 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on August 21, 2022, 05:58:38 pm
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
coming from you Marty, means alot
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30329 on: August 22, 2022, 11:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on August 21, 2022, 09:00:53 pm
Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll see  :butt
A fix?, yeah, Usman is definitely going to agree to throw the fight that will take him level with Silva for consecutive wins, this stuff happens, Glover was on track to win a few months ago, even later in the fight and Jiri got him with a RNC.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30330 on: August 23, 2022, 05:16:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 22, 2022, 11:25:27 pm
A fix?, yeah, Usman is definitely going to agree to throw the fight that will take him level with Silva for consecutive wins, this stuff happens, Glover was on track to win a few months ago, even later in the fight and Jiri got him with a RNC.

Exactly its just ridiculous to even insinuate. Its MMA these things happen anybody can get got at any moment no matter how easy it may look for them at the time.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30331 on: August 23, 2022, 02:41:10 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XgjIH8qgyH0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XgjIH8qgyH0</a>


Logged

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30332 on: Today at 12:25:24 am »
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30333 on: Today at 12:58:19 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:25:24 am
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;

1. Fedor
2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Anderson
5. DC
I'd have Khabib in there for sure.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Up
« previous next »
 