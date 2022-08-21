welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA. dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.
What a win, what a kick, fucking unrealGet them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters
Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.
https://twitter.com/gary95496917/status/1561255527010603008
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll see
A fix?, yeah, Usman is definitely going to agree to throw the fight that will take him level with Silva for consecutive wins, this stuff happens, Glover was on track to win a few months ago, even later in the fight and Jiri got him with a RNC.
What would everyone's top 5 of all time be? I'd go;1. Fedor2. Jones3. GSP4. Anderson5. DC
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]