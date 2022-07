After all that talking in the presser strickland really made a tit of himself didn’t he?!



Not the most exciting main event but Adesanyas next fight will hopefully be against Periera and we’ll get to see a cracker.



Oliveira calling out Islam for a fight in Brazil, make it happen Dana.



He'd let Islam take him down, get his back then submit him, Oliviera is the most complete fighter in the UFC, he can stand and trade, grapple, then get you to the floor and make you tap, he's the only lightweight I can honestly have seen beating Khabib.