Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.



Charles is so slippery I couldn't see anyone matching him on the deck, and his stand up game is also so good, almost the perfect fighter.It's kind of the same situation when McGregor was at Featherweight, "what if he faces an X, Y orZ"?, that being grappler/wrestler/top level striker, well Charles has fought them all at Lightweight, so it's a similar scenario to the one that made McGregor go up to Lightweight, could Charles go to Welterweight to be a 2 division champ?