Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30080 on: May 8, 2022, 05:31:07 pm »
Her corner, Pat Barry in particular is trash

That front kick KO was amazing

Do Bronx is a beast man, Justin is done fighting for the title now
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30081 on: May 8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm »
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30082 on: May 8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30083 on: May 9, 2022, 01:25:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.

Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30084 on: May 20, 2022, 03:01:27 pm »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30085 on: May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm »
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.
Online BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30086 on: May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.

Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30087 on: May 23, 2022, 12:54:03 am »
Quote from: BER on May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Dana White only worries about which fights will attract the most PPV buys.
Offline Aggers-Elbow

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30088 on: June 11, 2022, 01:11:04 am »
Any streams for tonight?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30089 on: June 11, 2022, 02:18:13 am »
Quote from: Aggers-Elbow on June 11, 2022, 01:11:04 am
Any streams for tonight?
You're at least 18 hours too early lad.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30090 on: June 11, 2022, 02:23:23 am »
Quote from: Rosario on May  9, 2022, 01:25:23 am
Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.
Charles is so slippery I couldn't see anyone matching him on the deck, and his stand up game is also so good, almost the perfect fighter.

It's kind of the same situation when McGregor was at Featherweight, "what if he faces an X, Y orZ"?, that being grappler/wrestler/top level striker, well Charles has fought them all at Lightweight, so it's a similar scenario to the one that made McGregor go up to Lightweight, could Charles go to Welterweight to be a 2 division champ?
Offline stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30091 on: June 12, 2022, 05:43:31 am »
What a round 1 in the main event!
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30092 on: June 12, 2022, 06:15:36 am »
I honestly didnt think the card could get any better but then the main event came on and we just got to witness one of the best championship fights of all time. Both guys had multiple chances to win it but Jiri comes up big with 30 seconds left to reverse Glover and lock in a choke to take the title when he was very likely losing the round and the fight on the cards.
Online BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30093 on: June 12, 2022, 10:17:33 am »
Glover did everything he could to throw that away, WTF?! Great fight though.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30094 on: June 12, 2022, 01:17:27 pm »
What a brilliant main event, the entire night was really good but main event was on another level. Feel for Glover, he made a mistake and it cost him the fight but brilliant effort by both fighters.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30095 on: June 12, 2022, 06:22:28 pm »
2 really humble fellas and mutually respectful of each other throughout, feel bad for Glover.
Offline Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30096 on: June 12, 2022, 06:39:36 pm »
Shevchenko fight was a bit odd. 49-46!?

Great main
Offline Johnnyboy1973

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30097 on: June 12, 2022, 06:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on June 12, 2022, 06:39:36 pm
Shevchenko fight was a bit odd. 49-46!?

Yeah, I could understand her winning but I have no idea how you could score it like that.
Offline Pistolero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30098 on: June 12, 2022, 08:26:33 pm »
Kin ell, what a main event ....had everything...hats off to both of them
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30099 on: June 15, 2022, 11:35:41 pm »
Looks like Zabit Magomedsharipov has retired. Shame because he was a real talent and a surefire future champ.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30100 on: June 16, 2022, 01:15:50 pm »
Sherdog have said Usman vs Edwards is happening in August at UFC 278, as good as Edwards is, I just can't see anyone beating Usman at Welterweight.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30101 on: June 18, 2022, 04:22:45 pm »
Tenshin vs Takeru tonight if anyone's interested, although I have no idea how to actually watch it in the UK
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30102 on: Yesterday at 06:04:53 am »
Quite a card this weekend at the UFC, have a sneaking suspicion Cannioner will cause Adesanya lots of trouble.
Offline Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30103 on: Yesterday at 08:28:58 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:04:53 am
Quite a card this weekend at the UFC, have a sneaking suspicion Cannioner will cause Adesanya lots of trouble.

I hope so, I find Izzy quite boring but can never tell if that's more that his competitors haven't given him much.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30104 on: Yesterday at 09:06:13 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:28:58 am
I hope so, I find Izzy quite boring but can never tell if that's more that his competitors haven't given him much.
Yeah he's another dull but very effective fighter.
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30105 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm »
Early prelims about to start, this should be fun some really good fights from start to finish here.
