Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.
Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
