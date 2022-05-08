« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1629287 times)

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30080 on: May 8, 2022, 05:31:07 pm »
Her corner, Pat Barry in particular is trash

That front kick KO was amazing

Do Bronx is a beast man, Justin is done fighting for the title now
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30081 on: May 8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm »
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30082 on: May 8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30083 on: May 9, 2022, 01:25:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.

Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30084 on: May 20, 2022, 03:01:27 pm »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30085 on: May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm »
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,264
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30086 on: May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.

Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30087 on: Today at 12:54:03 am »
Quote from: BER on May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Dana White only worries about which fights will attract the most PPV buys.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 