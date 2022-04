Should be an interesting main card especially the last 3 fights. We have some big favourites in Volk and Yan in the title fights but you definitely canít count out Zombie or Sterling from pulling something out of the bag and pulling an upset.



The Burns-Chimaev fight is interesting just because we finally see what level Chimaev is at wether that be immediate title contender or a top 10 guy who is still a handful of fights away from a title shot. Iím leaning Burns for this one just because heís the known commodity but if Chinaev comes out and looks even slightly as dominant as he has in his previous fight we might be in for one of the biggest title fights of all time in a few months time.