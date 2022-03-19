That knockout by Molly was INSANE! Spinning elbow to the jaw - Goodnight!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Paddy the baddy pimblett, i fucking love you!! Justice for the 97!
That was wild as hell
Aspinall is legit, impressive handspeed and top fight IQ. Good night for British fighters overall.
That was a good card tonight 👍🏼
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Saw some tweets of his doing the rounds today from the last 2 or 3 years. Racist bellend if they are legit.
Screenshots or original?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Think he's on about thesehttps://imgur.com/a/3ZZaAJxhttps://pbs.twimg.com/media/E9JzQR2X0AQBacZ?format=jpg&name=large
Speaking of twats, according to reports, Masvidal walked into a restaurant, sucker punched Covington, hitting him twice, and is now facing a felony battery charge.
He may well have deserved it mate, but Masvidal's not going to be any good for his kids if he's arrested/locked up.Covington got in his head, he's a horrible twat, but Masvidal took the bait. The place to do it was in the octagon.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]