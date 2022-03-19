« previous next »
Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1609702 times)

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30000 on: March 19, 2022, 09:36:45 pm »
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30001 on: March 19, 2022, 09:46:08 pm »
Fucking get in Paddy lad hahahah
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30002 on: March 19, 2022, 09:47:09 pm »
Fucking Pow.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30003 on: March 19, 2022, 09:47:58 pm »
Get in Paddy!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30004 on: March 19, 2022, 09:50:21 pm »
He did say it wouldn't go 2.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30005 on: March 19, 2022, 09:50:21 pm »
That was over in a flash.. hes great entertainment is Paddy
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30006 on: March 19, 2022, 09:50:48 pm »
Arf!

Paddy & Molly taking the piss, scouse as fuck
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30007 on: March 19, 2022, 09:54:34 pm »
Cracking up at the Zuckerberg bit. Haha
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30008 on: March 19, 2022, 09:54:50 pm »
Paddy 😍
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30009 on: March 19, 2022, 09:55:31 pm »
Paddy the baddy pimblett, i fucking love you!!

Justice for the 97!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30010 on: March 19, 2022, 09:55:38 pm »
He's class in the cage and on the mic
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30011 on: March 19, 2022, 09:58:00 pm »
Haha fucking hell.

No one quite as mad as Paddy :lmao
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30012 on: March 19, 2022, 09:58:38 pm »
Used to dislike him but he's grown on me. Gwan lad!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30013 on: March 19, 2022, 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on March 19, 2022, 09:55:31 pm
Paddy the baddy pimblett, i fucking love you!!

Justice for the 97!
He resent the message, and to a global audience.

When was the last time a scouse lad delivered such a powerful, personal and political statement 10 minutes?

Well done Molly, boss knockout.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30014 on: March 19, 2022, 10:12:53 pm »
That was wild as hell
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30015 on: March 19, 2022, 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on March 19, 2022, 10:12:53 pm
That was wild as hell
Loved his honesty in the interview. Never seen a fighter talk about the fear of getting battered and imagining themselves being out cold on the canvass. Fair play to him.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30016 on: March 19, 2022, 10:47:27 pm »
Aspinall is legit, impressive handspeed and top fight IQ. Good night for British fighters overall.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30017 on: March 19, 2022, 10:48:11 pm »
That was a good card tonight 👍🏼
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30018 on: March 19, 2022, 10:49:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 19, 2022, 10:47:27 pm
Aspinall is legit, impressive handspeed and top fight IQ. Good night for British fighters overall.

Yeh fastest hw I've seen since Fedor. Great night for the Brits, can see both Allen and Aspinall fighting for a title after one more win.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30019 on: March 20, 2022, 01:17:25 am »
I like Paddy, but when he meets a top 10 fighter hes getting starched

Aspinal was super impressive, future champ for sure

Craig looks great too
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30020 on: March 20, 2022, 01:39:39 am »
Quote from: LOKKO on March 19, 2022, 10:48:11 pm
That was a good card tonight 👍🏼

Really good, even the prelims were excellent. All finished fairly quick, but highly entertaining.

Lots of fun coming from the brits.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30021 on: March 20, 2022, 10:06:45 pm »
Saw some tweets of his doing the rounds today from the last 2 or 3 years. Racist bellend if they are legit.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30022 on: March 20, 2022, 10:15:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 20, 2022, 10:06:45 pm
Saw some tweets of his doing the rounds today from the last 2 or 3 years. Racist bellend if they are legit.
Yeah seen them. That and the tasteless remarks about Topuria/Georgians, I'm back to disliking the little shit. No bother, he will get his lights put out as soon as he faces someone in the top 10. I pray they give him Justin Gaethje.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30023 on: March 20, 2022, 11:10:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 20, 2022, 10:06:45 pm
Saw some tweets of his doing the rounds today from the last 2 or 3 years. Racist bellend if they are legit.

Screenshots or original?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30024 on: March 20, 2022, 11:47:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 20, 2022, 10:06:45 pm
Saw some tweets of his doing the rounds today from the last 2 or 3 years. Racist bellend if they are legit.

Paddy?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30025 on: Yesterday at 12:07:41 am »
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30026 on: Yesterday at 12:10:01 am »
That's a shame. Hopefully the club see these and tell the racist shitbag to forget about ever selling out Anfield.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30027 on: Yesterday at 03:47:20 pm »
The scouse MMA scene is LEGIT you know - wait till you see some of the kids coming through!

Titanium, Aspire, MMA Academy, ASW, Next Gen, KC fight base, Kaobon, 4 Corners all in one city

Future is bright, cant wait for the first card at Anfield
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30028 on: Yesterday at 04:29:35 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 12:07:41 am
Think he's on about these
https://imgur.com/a/3ZZaAJx
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E9JzQR2X0AQBacZ?format=jpg&name=large

Yeah, i liked Paddy until i saw these, fuck him and LFC need to stay cleer from him too  :wanker
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30029 on: Today at 06:56:57 pm »
Speaking of twats, according to reports, Masvidal walked into a restaurant, sucker punched Covington, hitting him twice, and is now facing a felony battery charge.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30030 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 06:56:57 pm
Speaking of twats, according to reports, Masvidal walked into a restaurant, sucker punched Covington, hitting him twice, and is now facing a felony battery charge.


And Covington deserved it,fucking scumbag banging on about his kids,he should've stomped him.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30031 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
He may well have deserved it mate, but Masvidal's not going to be any good for his kids if he's arrested/locked up.

Covington got in his head, he's a horrible twat, but Masvidal took the bait. The place to do it was in the octagon.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30032 on: Today at 08:16:45 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:06:40 pm
He may well have deserved it mate, but Masvidal's not going to be any good for his kids if he's arrested/locked up.

Covington got in his head, he's a horrible twat, but Masvidal took the bait. The place to do it was in the octagon.

All true but knocking his tooth out and sending him running to the safety of the cops doesn't make him a twat.

Should add that I know next to fuck all about their feud.Just that they used to share bunk bed.
