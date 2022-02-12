« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

Spezialo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 12, 2022, 01:01:47 pm
What time can we expect Adesanya v Whittaker about?
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 13, 2022, 06:01:16 am
Bit of a slow fight but youre going to get that with any Adesanya fight as this point in time. He is either going to completely dominant the opponent with his striking or they are going to be on the back foot fighting defensive and just trying not to get knocked out of there.
xbugawugax

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 13, 2022, 07:21:22 am
i get that adesanya is technical and all that but his fights are pretty boring for me at least. MW need a dagestani representative to wrestlefuck that title out of adesanya's waist ;D

didnt expect black beast to get knocked out cold though. Tai got serious dad bod power
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 13, 2022, 12:10:51 pm
Rob won round 5, thats it

how are people scoring this for Rob (Twitter) Izzy was clear

crazy
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 13, 2022, 01:20:57 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on February 13, 2022, 07:21:22 am
i get that adesanya is technical and all that but his fights are pretty boring for me at least. MW need a dagestani representative to wrestlefuck that title out of adesanya's waist ;D

didnt expect black beast to get knocked out cold though. Tai got serious dad bod power
He used to be exciting but not anymore. I hope Khamzat beats the snot out of him as he's generally unlikeable.

Tai Tuivasa continues to surprise me. I called him a journeyman here a while ago but I take that back.
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 13, 2022, 07:24:18 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on February 13, 2022, 12:10:51 pm
Rob won round 5, thats it

how are people scoring this for Rob (Twitter) Izzy was clear

crazy

I think Izzy easily won rounds 1 & 3 and Rob 5. 2 & 4 where close and it looks like even the judges agreed as both rounds werent unanimous on the scorecards. If Whittaker managed another 30-60 seconds of ground or clinch control against the cage in round 2 he probably gets out of there with a bit of a snatch and grab win on points.
RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 20, 2022, 08:43:14 am
remember when Johnny Walker was supposed to be the guy that will beat Jon Jones?
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 20, 2022, 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on February 20, 2022, 08:43:14 am
remember when Johnny Walker was supposed to be the guy that will beat Jon Jones?
I used to be genuinely excited whenever he fought, until he got ran over by Corey Anderson. Guy has a terrible chin, his hype ended quicker than it began.
7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 25, 2022, 10:26:17 pm
Bellator Dublin on BBC3

Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford headliner
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 25, 2022, 10:30:15 pm
Quote from: 7777 on February 25, 2022, 10:26:17 pm
Bellator Dublin on BBC3

Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford headliner
have it on, first few fights been very meh. Main event and woman's fight should be good
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 25, 2022, 11:11:10 pm
Good win for kavanagh, weird card at 30-27 considering McCourt clearly won the last. Shite performance from mccourt though considering she was fighting a one legged fighter the whole fight
7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
February 28, 2022, 09:38:25 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 25, 2022, 11:11:10 pm
Good win for kavanagh, weird card at 30-27 considering McCourt clearly won the last. Shite performance from mccourt though considering she was fighting a one legged fighter the whole fight

Made me cringe when she was going for that leg! Had to double check she wasnt fighting out of Cobra Kai - no mercy!
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
March 3, 2022, 09:21:15 pm
Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder :o

He chased and shot some guy who molested a young girl in his family. Good on him I say, hope he isn't punished too harshly.
Spezialo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm
We looking about 5am for colby masvidal?
BarryCrocker

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 03:33:44 am
Any linky dinks?
BarryCrocker

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:18:39 am
Drake dropped $275k on Masvidal.

Just goes to show how the other 'half' live.
