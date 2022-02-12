i get that adesanya is technical and all that but his fights are pretty boring for me at least. MW need a dagestani representative to wrestlefuck that title out of adesanya's waist didnt expect black beast to get knocked out cold though. Tai got serious dad bod power
Rob won round 5, thats ithow are people scoring this for Rob (Twitter) Izzy was clear crazy
remember when Johnny Walker was supposed to be the guy that will beat Jon Jones?
Bellator Dublin on BBC3 Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford headliner
Good win for kavanagh, weird card at 30-27 considering McCourt clearly won the last. Shite performance from mccourt though considering she was fighting a one legged fighter the whole fight
