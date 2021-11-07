« previous next »
Real slugfest this fight.
Credit to both Chandler and Gaethje. Insane.
surprised Colby went all 5 rounds, think he really did well in the last 2 rounds, enjoyed all 10 rounds these two have fought. Both fighters have got much better too since the first fight, great to see, i'm sure there'll be a third at some point as they look like the standouts really at this weight.
Not sure where Usman goes from here, he's beaten everyone there is. Maybe if Leon Edwards beats Masvidal next month, that would be a good fight to run back. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's desperate to see Usman v Chimaev, but probably won't happen until late next year or 2023.

Pereira's a kinda scary dude, looks like a escaped convict with no emotions. Looking forward to see what he can do against the top guys.

And Gaethje v Chandler, damn. That is the kind of fight that can really turn a person into an MMA fan.
Leon Edwards Vs Masvidal fight is off
Holloway v Rodriguez an absolute bloody corker...relentless for 5 rounds
Bit mad saying this as I posted on the very first page if this thread in 2007 when our Theos wasn't even born but our little Khabib had his first MMA fight at the weekend!

Straight into the fire as his opponent, Finley was 4-0 despite what the announcer got wrong and was ranked #1 http://englishmma.org/youth-team-rankings

Give it a watch, it's boss, skip to 2 mins in

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWOdsUpJnZC

Bit mad saying this as I posted on the very first page if this thread in 2007 when our Theos wasn't even born but our little Khabib had his first MMA fight at the weekend!

Boss that mate! I remember you posting about your lad doing jiu jitsu, you must be proud of him!
Thanks mate, yeah, he is a little superstar, puts the work in every day!

This is his fight with commentary for anyone without instagram or bored for 15 minutes!

https://www.dropbox.com/s/k95nzovsrr2lug0/Theos%20Meltdown%207.mov?dl=0
Looks a Decent card tonight
Sheesh!
I remember you mentioned your son training a while make, and I think just started being competitive or considering it.
Amazing how time flies!
You must be really proud of your son, I haven't met you both but I'm feeling a little proud just knowing someone on RAWK has a son up top at something. ;D

Didn't you initially start in jiu jitsu? Is your son now training full MMA ?
Kara-France really impressive there
Cody Garbrandt is done dudes chin is shot at this point. I think he probably gets cut very soon if he doesnt walk away himself.
a ufc casual here, but relating to the premier league... how big of a shocker is that?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,801
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29935 on: December 12, 2021, 05:02:18 am »
oh wow, did not expect that.. wow
its huge, Nunes is considered the GOAT
Holy shit thats up their with Matt Serra and Holly Holm as the biggest upsets in the sports history. Well done Julianna Peña that is a hell of a boil over.
Aye, Nunes hasn't lost a fight since 2014 and been champion since 2016! Holy hell, I'm still stunned, what a performance by Julianna.
Yeah crazy didnt see it happening especially after the 1st round thought Amanda would have too much power but she got reckless and Julianna just kept sticking that jab out there and landing.

Anyway cant wait for the next fight Dustin has been one of my favourite fighters for a long time now hope he finally gets a hold of that belt!
Like Norwich beating us soundly. Nunes is the most dominant woman champ ever, no-one was expecting Pena to give her a fight let alone finish her.
Really disappointed that Dustin lost. But what a performance by Charles. Absolutely dominated Dustin and got a deserved finish.
Sorry Doc, literally only just seen this! Thanks mate

He has been doing jiujitsu for 5 years and won everything, grand slamming including the British, European and Pan American Championships!

Trains jiujitsu 3 times a week and MMA / Striking twice - next step will be to qualify for the England Squad. He actually has a rematch against the kid in the video this weekend for the British No Gi Championships
Nunes just never looked right in that. Whether than was due to Pena's tactics or her own preparation I don't know. The immediate tap from the choke before it looked like it was in properly was crazy, nobody seemed to realise what had happened.
So its sounding more and more likely a new 165lb division will be created this year in the UFC. Khabib has been pushing this a lot over recent years.
Colby v Masvidal happening then?
Kevin Lee gone over to Khabibs promotion as a 165lber hasnt he?
Gane vs Ngannou is this weekend. Big fight for Ngannou who seems to be pushing against the management for better terms, if he wins it puts him in a great position for that. Also got Moreno vs Figueiredo in another title fight. Should be a good card, especially if Greg Hardy gets his face punched in again.
Didn't see that Chikadze result coming...tough as they come, but Kattar didn't just beat him, he absolutely knocked the shite out of him
Lol at Dana for not even going into the octagon to give the belt to Francis  ;D
Francis Nurmagomedov
Why didnt he do that?

Quote from: RedSamba on January 23, 2022, 06:26:52 am
Francis Nurmagomedov
Haha those takedowns were brilliant. Was hoping for a KO but Francis showed some a few new tricks in that fight.
Because he's petty as fuck and doesn't want to big Ngannou or any of his fighters the big bucks.

I'm actually glad there wasn't a KO. Big fan of Gane and I hope he wins the title at some point. I see Jon Jones has been mouthing off again the drunken twat. Guy hasn't fought for three years now and still thinks he calls the shots.
Well I think he those to a certain degree - UFC need him - because for most MMA consumers (inc. casuals like me) he is there biggest draw - I'm pretty sure we will all be watching his next fight 
I think UFC has grown in the last few years (partly through interest of McGregor and partly because it's a lot more accessible now). Jones has hardly been seen in that time, so maybe not as much interest in him as there used to be. If he was ever to fight again, it would be a lot of people wanting to know what his hype is.
Ngannou has basically been asking the UFC to pay fairly. (He got $600k from this fight). Dana doesn't like it basically.

The UFC London card looks like it's getting headlined by Aspinall vs Volkov. Hes jumped from facing an unranked opponent to number 5 in the rankings. He was originally meant to be fighting Shamil Abdurakhimov who is number 9. Huge leap that, but an amazing opportunity for Tom.
Jake Paul is an insufferable prick no doubt, but hes got 4 million followers on Twitter. The fact hes talking about this must be a good thing. The money in the UFC is nothing short of disgraceful. Its actually getting harder for me to watch because of it.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1485242797062074377?s=21
Jake Paul isn't the villain everyone likes to paint him as. He's trying to put on the same persona as Mayweather in 2007 without all the money-flashing. UFC on the other hand is like a mafioso operation the way they intimidate fighters into taking fights, lowballing with payouts, banning apparel sponsors, PPV price hikes, Dana's immature antics, using McGregor's bus assault to sell a fight etc.
