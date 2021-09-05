Its not like he will have it easy at 170. to be honest anyone in top 6 will give him a lot of trouble
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
God this idiot just does not stop.
Doesn't sound like McGregor is to blame at all here, how difficult is it to agree to a photo with someone, sounds like Kelly is the wanker here.
this is such a bad take, like you're required to take photos with everyone who wants to.
I know McGregor is a mingebag, but maybe the other guy (who I've never heard of prior) is a twonk as well?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
LAS VEGAS -- UFC star Jon Jones was arrested Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, just hours after a past UFC fight of his was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.Jones is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told ESPN. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, per online inmate records. His total bail is $8,000, but Jones is on a 12-hour hold, per records.Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Hadfield said. The UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Jones adviser Richard Schaefer told ESPN's Mike Coppinger, "The facts are still developing, we really don't know yet the full story so I'm not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out."
Damn that 3rd round was one of the best in recent memory. An all time classic!
Epic shit. I don't know what was the deal with Nick but the whole week he looked like he's held for ransom. Although it was fun watching them banging I hope he retires for good. Valentina is untouchable.
Nunes beat her did she not?
In her division I mean. Also, you could argue about the outcome of their second fight
I'm not an MMA fanatic or anything, but can someone explain to me why Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are so popular with UFC fans?, anytime I've seen Nate fight he just gets wrecked, and he sounds like Zippy out of Rainbow too.
It's clear to see that Nick Diaz was struggling for money and just did this for a quick payday.
