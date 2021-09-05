« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1561183 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29840 on: September 5, 2021, 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on September  5, 2021, 05:20:38 pm
Its not like he will have it easy at 170. to be honest anyone in top 6 will give him a lot of trouble
He's stuck in a very difficult position now. No way is he tasting gold at middleweight and at welterweight, Usman, Covington and Burns would all handle him, as would Luque and Edwards
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29841 on: September 13, 2021, 11:14:23 am »
Conor McGregor involved in physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Awards

According to a report from TMZ, the altercation started after McGregor allegedly asked Kelly for a photo, which was denied. That somehow escalated into Kelly apparently pushing McGregor, which made the ex-UFC champion stumble backward while spilling his drink.



https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/9/12/22670842/conor-mcgregor-involved-in-physical-altercation-with-machine-gun-kelly-at-mtv-awards
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29842 on: September 13, 2021, 11:53:21 am »
God this idiot just does not stop.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29843 on: September 13, 2021, 11:59:41 am »
Just his fragile ego again, nothing to see here.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29844 on: September 13, 2021, 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: scatman on September 13, 2021, 11:53:21 am
God this idiot just does not stop.
Doesn't sound like McGregor is to blame at all here, how difficult is it to agree to a photo with someone, sounds like Kelly is the wanker here.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29845 on: September 13, 2021, 06:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 13, 2021, 05:51:18 pm
Doesn't sound like McGregor is to blame at all here, how difficult is it to agree to a photo with someone, sounds like Kelly is the wanker here.

So everyone has to have a photo with everyone,no questions asked,maybe,just maybe MGK thinks that Connor is a massive prick & he's not alone in that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Italians do it better
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29846 on: September 13, 2021, 06:07:57 pm »
The most distressing thing about all of that is that MTV and VMA's are still a thing.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29847 on: September 13, 2021, 08:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 13, 2021, 05:51:18 pm
Doesn't sound like McGregor is to blame at all here, how difficult is it to agree to a photo with someone, sounds like Kelly is the wanker here.
this is such a bad take, like you're required to take photos with everyone who wants to.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29848 on: September 13, 2021, 09:36:57 pm »
Quote from: scatman on September 13, 2021, 08:33:55 pm
this is such a bad take, like you're required to take photos with everyone who wants to.


McGregor got asked about it & said that he only fights real fighters,not little Vanilla Ice rappers.


Real fighters and old men sat at a bar minding their own.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29849 on: September 15, 2021, 02:02:26 pm »
Quote from: scatman on September 13, 2021, 08:33:55 pm
this is such a bad take, like you're required to take photos with everyone who wants to.
I know McGregor is a mingebag, but maybe the other guy (who I've never heard of prior) is a twonk as well?
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,344
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29850 on: September 23, 2021, 11:35:52 am »
Big card this weekend, we're back in 2004. Crazy to think Nick Diaz hasn't fought since 2015, should be a good slugfest between these two though.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29851 on: September 23, 2021, 11:47:14 am »
Big rumours about Olivera vs Poirer in December.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29852 on: September 23, 2021, 01:03:12 pm »
If this is what he looks like in the fight then I fear for him. Lawler isn't half of what he used to be but he's still a threat, and he'll punish ring rust like this.

https://twitter.com/btsportufc/status/1440992496096616452
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • Bam!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29853 on: September 23, 2021, 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2021, 02:02:26 pm
I know McGregor is a mingebag, but maybe the other guy (who I've never heard of prior) is a twonk as well?

YEah they are both idiots
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29854 on: September 24, 2021, 09:53:25 pm »
This guy will never change. Hope one of Ngannou/Stipe/Gane brutalizes him.

Quote
LAS VEGAS -- UFC star Jon Jones was arrested Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, just hours after a past UFC fight of his was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Jones is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told ESPN. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center, per online inmate records. His total bail is $8,000, but Jones is on a 12-hour hold, per records.

Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, Hadfield said. The UFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones adviser Richard Schaefer told ESPN's Mike Coppinger, "The facts are still developing, we really don't know yet the full story so I'm not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see see how this plays out."
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,841
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29855 on: September 25, 2021, 01:06:21 am »
Fuck him, forever and always. The phony God loving persona he puts up makes it worse
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29856 on: September 25, 2021, 01:09:03 am »
Jon Jones is ridiculous, both inside and outside of the Octagon, him and McGregor bring nothing to the UFC now.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29857 on: September 26, 2021, 06:15:47 am »
Damn that 3rd round was one of the best in recent memory. An all time classic!
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29858 on: September 26, 2021, 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on September 26, 2021, 06:15:47 am
Damn that 3rd round was one of the best in recent memory. An all time classic!


Epic shit.

I don't know what was the deal with Nick but the whole week he looked like he's held for ransom. Although it was fun watching them banging I hope he retires for good.

Valentina is untouchable.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29859 on: September 26, 2021, 02:32:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on September 26, 2021, 01:39:43 pm

Epic shit.

I don't know what was the deal with Nick but the whole week he looked like he's held for ransom. Although it was fun watching them banging I hope he retires for good.

Valentina is untouchable.
Nunes beat her did she not?
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29860 on: September 26, 2021, 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2021, 02:32:56 pm
Nunes beat her did she not?

In her division I mean. Also, you could argue about the outcome of their second fight
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29861 on: September 26, 2021, 02:58:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on September 26, 2021, 02:50:23 pm
In her division I mean. Also, you could argue about the outcome of their second fight
I don't watch the womens MMA, so I honestly couldn't tell you one way or the other.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29862 on: September 26, 2021, 03:07:04 pm »
It's clear to see that Nick Diaz was struggling for money and just did this for a quick payday.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,149
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29863 on: September 26, 2021, 03:22:26 pm »
I'm not an MMA fanatic or anything, but can someone explain to me why Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are so popular with UFC fans?, anytime I've seen Nate fight he just gets wrecked, and he sounds like Zippy out of Rainbow too.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29864 on: September 27, 2021, 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2021, 03:22:26 pm
I'm not an MMA fanatic or anything, but can someone explain to me why Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are so popular with UFC fans?, anytime I've seen Nate fight he just gets wrecked, and he sounds like Zippy out of Rainbow too.

their fights are always entertaining, win or lose. plus they talk allot of shit (usually during their fights)

Nate's popularity went through the roof when he upset Mcgregor
Nick has always been popular, ever since he knocked out Lawler at UFC 47 and especially when he Gogo'd Gomi in Afflicition
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29865 on: September 27, 2021, 11:13:26 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September 26, 2021, 03:07:04 pm
It's clear to see that Nick Diaz was struggling for money and just did this for a quick payday.

That fight was a little weird, his combos looked crisp but the speed was super slow. He did come of a long 7 year lay off and fought against one of the best active fighters right away, they really should have given him a can for his return fight.

He doesn't sound right when speaking though, seems like there is some issues with his mental health imo.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,044
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29866 on: September 27, 2021, 11:06:39 pm »
He came back for the payday, he entered some business ventures and was let down by partners . It's why he sounds so disinterested.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29867 on: Today at 12:15:53 am »
Don't know if this has been asked before but why do they have the fights with massive crowds one week and then no crowds the week after?
 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Up
« previous next »
 