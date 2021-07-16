« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1535592 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,750
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29800 on: July 16, 2021, 10:46:10 pm »
His only ''winnable'' fights are against Diaz, Tony and RDA [and even that's a stretch].

He has however posted photos of his leg being wrapped/iced/injured leading up to the fight.
« Last Edit: July 16, 2021, 10:59:09 pm by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29801 on: July 16, 2021, 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 16, 2021, 10:46:10 pm


He has however posted photos of his leg being wrapped/iced/injured leading up to the fight.

Like every sportsman on the planet does.

He's so full of shit and up his own arse that he doesn't realise that even if he did have "multiple" fractures it makes him look thicker that pig shit because his main weapon up until he started getting his arse kicked was to use the very leg he's now claiming was fucked to kick and kick and kick.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29802 on: July 17, 2021, 12:40:51 am »
Quote from: Chakan on July 16, 2021, 08:36:44 pm
That's never defended a belt in his life.

That doesnt really mean much though does it? He won the featherweight title and immediately went up in weight to take on RDA who was a killer at the time. That was the toughest fight he couldve taken apart from an Aldo re-match maybe (which was never going to happen obviously). He had already beaten poirier, Holloway, and mendes at FWwho else should he have fought?

Obviously vacating the LW belt after beating Alvarez was weak, but I cant really blame him for chasing the money. And he came back and immediately fought khabib anyway, which again was the toughest fight he couldve taken.

Logged

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29803 on: Today at 01:45:19 am »
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • YNWA
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29804 on: Today at 01:48:42 am »
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29805 on: Today at 02:40:41 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:48:42 am
What the fuck did I just watch?
I think that video came on the free DVD that came with The Art of War, 21st century version.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 741 742 743 744 745 [746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 