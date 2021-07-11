

Attacking a wifes decency of a man who has just battered you whilst sat on your arse with a self inflicted snapped leg & offering him outside is not a persona,it's stupidity and crassness on a level rarely seen.



If they haven't already,his sponsors will fuck him off sharpish & that is all down to him and his stupidity,blown millions.



When he started talking, I cringed and facepalmed. I mean, he already lost all respect whenever he was going about bars in Ireland, acting a big bollox and offering his shite whiskey, then sucker punching fellas for rightly telling to to shove it up his hole. That's never going away. But to come out with the shite he came out with sitting there with a broken leg is utterly embarrassing, even by his own standards. Just shut the fuck up and accept you've had a bit of bad luck. It's OK to say that all his smack-talking persona that got him there was entertaining and brought the entertainment value of the UFC up a notch, but that wasn't a persona sitting there on the mat last night. That was him laid bare. Reminded me of Mike Tyson losing the plot and offering Hollyfield out for a scrap after biting his ear off, only less funny and more pathetic.