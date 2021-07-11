I have no idea how Hardy went the distance with Volkov but gets KO'd by journeyman Tuivasa. I don't think he's got it in him to be a top fighter, guy has a glass chin.
He went the distance with Volkov because Volkov didn't really take any risks in that fight.
Volkov was still scarred from that Derrick Lewis loss and basically kept the fight at range - doing the minimum to secure to the win on points.
In regards to Tuivasa, he isn't a journeyman - he's still got plenty of time on his side.
He's now moving to the US and will be training under Cormier.
Will he ever be a genuine contender? Probably not - but he's got enough to talent to be a mainstay.