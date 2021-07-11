« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 05:56:53 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 11, 2021, 05:53:57 pm


The English are very sensitive and defensive at the moment, approach with caution.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 05:57:41 pm
Been stretchered out was proper Karma , had to laugh .

But he is the one laughing all the way to bank

Think he earned $10m when you add in his share of the PPV
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:00:40 pm
Quote from: BER on July 11, 2021, 05:56:53 pm
The English are very sensitive and defensive at the moment, approach with caution.

Haha was only messing. Are yous still fuming over Thierry Henry?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:07:11 pm
Quote from: BER on July 11, 2021, 05:56:53 pm
The English are very sensitive and defensive at the moment, approach with caution.


Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:11:05 pm
Quote from: rocco on July 11, 2021, 05:57:41 pm
Been stretchered out was proper Karma , had to laugh .

But he is the one laughing all the way to bank

Think he earned $10m when you add in his share of the PPV
Made north of £20m but he'd give all that money away right now to get a victory over Poirier. He won't be able to forget this one for a long time, just like he still hasn't gotten over the Khabib loss.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:11:34 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 06:17:34 am
He's just had a complete meltdown, was weird to see.

He is done now, atleast at the top level anyway. Oliveira subs him, Chandler wrestles him, Gaethje chops him down with kicks, Poirier beats him and he definitely wants no part of Makhachev. Don't know where else he can go from here apart from the Diaz trilogy, which I think he loses as well.

None of them do
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:16:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 06:11:05 pm
Made north of £20m but he'd give all that money away right now to get a victory over Poirier. He won't be able to forget this one for a long time, just like he still hasn't gotten over the Khabib loss.

$10m just from the fight Purse and PPV , not surprised if north of £20m all in .
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:44:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 11, 2021, 06:44:55 am
Because in his tiny little mind he thinks that he's insulting both her and Poirier,in reality he is basically calling himself a c*nt and his own Mrs dumb as fuck.

True. The impression I've always gotten from McGregor is that he's a bit simple upstairs. It's also pretty apparent that things like class, decency and respect were never bred into him as a kid. His behaviour outside of the cage is proof that. Put the two together and what you see is what you get. A tramp who has neither the smarts or the class to recognise that he's making a complete fucking tit of himself.

Last night he showed us yet again who and what he really is. And any Irish person defending/supporting him just because he walks around with a tri-colour is as fucking dim as him

Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:46:08 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 06:17:34 am
He's just had a complete meltdown, was weird to see.

It wasn't a meltdown. That's who and what he is

I'm surprised you're surprised to be honest
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 06:48:14 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July 11, 2021, 06:44:43 pm
True. The impression I've always gotten from McGregor is that he's a bit simple upstairs. It's also pretty apparent that things like class, decency and respect were never bred into him as a kid. His behaviour outside of the cage is proof that. Put the two together and what you see is what you get. A tramp who has neither the smarts or the class to recognise that he's making a complete fucking tit of himself.

Last night he showed us yet again who and what he really is. And any Irish person defending/supporting him just because he walks around with a tri-colour is as fucking dim as him

Hes a dickhead but hes not thick, he created this persona to sell PPV and his bank account tells you knows what hes doing, the problem is that he not a top level fighter anymore so he makes all these grandiose statements and inevitably looks like an arsehole when he gets the shit kicked out of him
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 07:06:38 pm
Quote from: Asam on July 11, 2021, 06:48:14 pm
Hes a dickhead but hes not thick, he created this persona to sell PPV and his bank account tells you knows what hes doing, the problem is that he not a top level fighter anymore so he makes all these grandiose statements and inevitably looks like an arsehole when he gets the shit kicked out of him

I'm not talking about his ability to trash talk or to sell fights

When I say he's simple upstairs, I mean he doesn't seem to have the smarts to know the difference between trash talking and telling the world that he's a scumbag

He let his mask slip again last night by bringing Poirier's wife into it. That's what I mean
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 07:09:54 pm
Quote from: Asam on July 11, 2021, 06:48:14 pm
Hes a dickhead but hes not thick, he created this persona to sell PPV and his bank account tells you knows what hes doing, the problem is that he not a top level fighter anymore so he makes all these grandiose statements and inevitably looks like an arsehole when he gets the shit kicked out of him


Attacking a wifes decency of a man who has just battered you whilst sat on your arse with a self inflicted snapped leg & offering him outside is not a persona,it's stupidity and crassness on a level rarely seen.

If they haven't already,his sponsors will fuck him off sharpish & that is all down to him and his stupidity,blown millions.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 07:20:28 pm
your true colors show in adversity.
McGregor in those moments has shown himself to be a scumbag out of control.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 07:22:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 11, 2021, 07:09:54 pm

Attacking a wifes decency of a man who has just battered you whilst sat on your arse with a self inflicted snapped leg & offering him outside is not a persona,it's stupidity and crassness on a level rarely seen.

If they haven't already,his sponsors will fuck him off sharpish & that is all down to him and his stupidity,blown millions.
When he started talking, I cringed and facepalmed. I mean, he already lost all respect whenever he was going about bars in Ireland, acting a big bollox and offering his shite whiskey, then sucker punching fellas for rightly telling to to shove it up his hole. That's never going away. But to come out with the shite he came out with sitting there with a broken leg is utterly embarrassing, even by his own standards. Just shut the fuck up and accept you've had a bit of bad luck. It's OK to say that all his smack-talking persona that got him there was entertaining and brought the entertainment value of the UFC up a notch, but that wasn't a persona sitting there on the mat last night. That was him laid bare. Reminded me of Mike Tyson losing the plot and offering Hollyfield out for a scrap after biting his ear off, only less funny and more pathetic.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 08:33:05 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 11, 2021, 06:00:40 pm
Haha was only messing. Are yous still fuming over Thierry Henry?

Diego Maradona getting booed in charity matches 30 years after 1982 hahahahaha
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 08:59:27 pm
 
Quote from: a little break on July 11, 2021, 08:33:05 pm
Diego Maradona getting booed in charity matches 30 years after 1982 hahahahaha

 ;D

Ill let you have that one seeing as yous had a great Euros  ;)
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 09:09:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 11, 2021, 07:09:54 pm

Attacking a wifes decency of a man who has just battered you whilst sat on your arse with a self inflicted snapped leg & offering him outside is not a persona,it's stupidity and crassness on a level rarely seen.

If they haven't already,his sponsors will fuck him off sharpish & that is all down to him and his stupidity,blown millions.

His sponsors arent exactly the highest of class themselves,
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 10:09:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 05:16:53 pm
Dana's a bald twat, apparently he's still trying to get Khabib out of retirement. He hates the fact that his boy got mauled.
And he's got his excuse and justification now to run a fourth and not give up on the cash cow. A KO or a TKO or a Decision and he could not have justified it. Unfortunately, it was a doctors stoppage.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 11:06:00 pm
Quote from: Asam on July 11, 2021, 09:09:47 pm
His sponsors arent exactly the highest of class themselves,

My point exactly,were he not such a total prick he would have had everyone lining up throwing money at him.Being the c*nt that he is has cost him throughout his career at least as much as he made in that stupid boxing match.

But persona.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 11:47:13 pm
Connor is only showing his true colors now?? Have you all been asleep for 4 years?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
July 11, 2021, 11:53:20 pm
Over 2 pages from a Conor fight week, probably take another 6 months to do another 2 pages on this thread! Thats the biggest shame, why people only tune in for McGregor fights. Anyway, such is life.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:02:22 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July 11, 2021, 11:53:20 pm
Over 2 pages from a Conor fight week, probably take another 6 months to do another 2 pages on this thread! Thats the biggest shame, why people only tune in for McGregor fights. Anyway, such is life.
There's a lot of talent on the roster but no stars, which is why he stands out so much. Also his fights always seem to be exciting
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 12:27:01 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:02:22 am
There's a lot of talent on the roster but no stars, which is why he stands out so much. Also his fights always seem to be exciting

I mean hes a star, and those few years were crazy. But Id honestly put at least 10 active fighters above him, which is mad but no-one seems to be that arsed. I mean Usman has the makings of one of the scariest fighters the UFC has ever seen, Adesanya is incredible, Jon Jones is Jon Jones, the list goes on. Yet people lap his shite up because hes just a mouthy prick. Any way as I said thats just life in fight sports these days. I wish him a speedy recovery, so he can be put on his arse and dominated once again.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 01:23:24 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 04:33:26 am
I have no idea how Hardy went the distance with Volkov but gets KO'd by journeyman Tuivasa. I don't think he's got it in him to be a top fighter, guy has a glass chin.

He went the distance with Volkov because Volkov didn't really take any risks in that fight.

Volkov was still scarred from that Derrick Lewis loss and basically kept the fight at range - doing the minimum to secure to the win on points.

In regards to Tuivasa, he isn't a journeyman - he's still got plenty of time on his side.

He's now moving to the US and will be training under Cormier.

Will he ever be a genuine contender? Probably not - but he's got enough to talent to be a mainstay.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 01:48:50 am
Honestly think Jake Paul beats him at this point
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 01:53:55 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July 11, 2021, 11:53:20 pm
Over 2 pages from a Conor fight week, probably take another 6 months to do another 2 pages on this thread! Thats the biggest shame, why people only tune in for McGregor fights. Anyway, such is life.

Because the sport as a spectacle is absolutely awful in the main.
Even the main event last night was diabolical for 3/4 minutes before it had to be ended. 2 lads lying on the ground hugging g each other isn't really a great way to get new viewers.
It's shit that McGregor is still one of the main draws, but people like me only tune in to see him get smashed up.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 07:59:43 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 11, 2021, 06:17:34 am
He's just had a complete meltdown, was weird to see.

He is done now, atleast at the top level anyway. Oliveira subs him, Chandler wrestles him, Gaethje chops him down with kicks, Poirier beats him and he definitely wants no part of Makhachev. Don't know where else he can go from here apart from the Diaz trilogy, which I think he loses as well.

RDA could be an option. There is history and it'd sell on that alone but RDA is still fringe world level and they're both ranked in the top 10....for now. The camera's just happened to be roling as they bumped into each other and RDA has since giving him shit about his 'break'

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:53:55 am
Because the sport as a spectacle is absolutely awful in the main.
Even the main event last night was diabolical for 3/4 minutes before it had to be ended. 2 lads lying on the ground hugging g each other isn't really a great way to get new viewers.
It's shit that McGregor is still one of the main draws, but people like me only tune in to see him get smashed up.

That's how you can view any sport though. Some fellas kicking a ball back and forwards is a bit shit.

I watch pretty much every week and don't really post in here because I just enjoy the fights and don't have much to say about them. The boxing thread had to be separated when the Paul brothers were filling it. People just like to see annoying people get hit, it's not a surprise.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 02:28:24 pm
Clip released of Mcgregor sitting in the cage threatening to kill Poirier and his wife in their sleep.

https://twitter.com/oocmma/status/1414434500545851393?s=20

Absolutely justifies Poirier calling him a dirtbag etc. in his interview. At least he still had the class to wish Conor and his family well - prick.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 09:33:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:53:55 am
Because the sport as a spectacle is absolutely awful in the main.
Even the main event last night was diabolical for 3/4 minutes before it had to be ended. 2 lads lying on the ground hugging g each other isn't really a great way to get new viewers.
It's shit that McGregor is still one of the main draws, but people like me only tune in to see him get smashed up.

No offence mate but you need educating on the ground game, that first round was bad ass from start to finish.


Quote from: JayH93 on Yesterday at 02:28:24 pm
Clip released of Mcgregor sitting in the cage threatening to kill Poirier and his wife in their sleep.

https://twitter.com/oocmma/status/1414434500545851393?s=20

Absolutely justifies Poirier calling him a dirtbag etc. in his interview. At least he still had the class to wish Conor and his family well - prick.

he's a absolute scumbag man, just when you think he can't get any worse he goes and proves you wrong.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 03:32:11 pm
Mcgregor posting a picture of Dustins kid on twitter with more threats, the fellas an absolute dickhead
