No idea what Nate was doing there to be honest, one more clean shot and he probably gets the finish there but instead he decides to showboat. Other than that Leon controlled the fight beautifully but still donít think he has much to trouble Usman. Happy for Moreno he genuinely seems like one of the most likeable people in the sport be interesting to see how big he can get with all of Mexico behind him. Total domination bu Adesanya and not sure who in the middleweight division can trouble him with that reach and striking ability. He can probably be controlled on the ground but doesnít seem to be anyone in the division who is a good enough wrestler to achieve that. No idea why Vettori was so delusional considering his corner was being very blunt with him in regards to his performance throughout the fight.