Thug rose!

Great card so far

Great stuff Rose, Weili stumbling all over the place trying to protest that the fight shouldn't be stopped, no question it should have though. What a kick.


Also, thoughts with Weidman, that was some nasty stuff.
Wow  :lmao
Great card tonight. Much better than the shite I've watched recently.

Paddy Power offered 20/1 for none of the 5 fights on the main card to go the distance. My mate that knows a lot more about UFC than me said to steer clear  :butt
Wow, Usman is fucking terrifying. No-one beats him in the welterweights.
Thanks for that stream, worked out really well for me.  Couple classic knockouts to close out the card
Journeyman Masvidal hit back to reality
Picture perfect

So I guess after Nate loses to Leon, they will do the rematch with Masvidal, and its curtains for both
Fantastic card.
Will be interesting to see if Rose defends her title with a rematch or gets another opponent.
Usman is a beast though, he seems to keep getting better as the pressure notches up.
If he beats Covington it would mean he would have wiped the floor with his division's best, twice.
Shevchenko an even deadlier best. Another rematch against Nunez? Else what is there left for her (and Nunez) to do bar feast off what are clearly much weaker opponents.
Some incredible fighters coming out of Africa. Ngannou and now Usman. Untouchable in their divisions.
I don't think I'll ever get used to seeing fighters getting hit whist they are down and practically out, though I accept it is different in boxing because there are no counts and the fight is over when ref steps in so there is a need for it to be conclusive
Masvidal has talked a great talk for the last couple of years, but this fight has shown especially that there's serious levels to the division. And Usman is miles ahead of all of them.  Edwards, Covington and Burns all have great skill-sets, but they've all already lost to Usman. The only fight I'm interested in for him would be Leon.
Man, that was some card....wtf! moments akimbo
I think we need a Trevor Wittman appreciation post. Without a doubt one of the best all-time coaches
I don't think I'll ever get used to seeing fighters getting hit whist they are down and practically out, though I accept it is different in boxing because there are no counts and the fight is over when ref steps in so there is a need for it to be conclusive

UFC refs really have to be a cut above boxing refs. They have to be able to recognise when a fighter is out. They need to do so much more to protect those in the octagon.

They don't get the advantage of an 8 count. Step in to early and the guy might not be knocked out and unfairly stopped. Step in too late and your letting an unconscious guy get punched in the face.
The extra shots on Masvidal was super necessary
I think we need a Trevor Wittman appreciation post. Without a doubt one of the best all-time coaches

100% - his appearance on JRE was super interesting hearing his approach with Gaethje. It's so refreshing that he only wants a small stable of fighters that he can focus exclusively on. Hopefully Gaethje can get a decent fight at some point this year, it sucks that he's been frozen out since the Khabib fight.
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on January 24, 2021, 02:38:46 pm
Back to sucker punching old men in bars for Conor.

He has now bought the pub and banned that bloke that he punched.    ::)
Some incredible fighters coming out of Africa. Ngannou and now Usman. Untouchable in their divisions.

Don't forget Adesanya.  Born in raised in Nigeria till just before his teens years, before shifting to New Zealand,  if I recall.
The extra shots on Masvidal was super necessary

Haha!
Still one of the greatest replies in a post fight conference. >: ;D
Is that it then, Usman is the P4P King in MMA? Adesanya certainly runs him close, even after his loss against Błachowicz, but I still have Usman as the best (active) fighter in the World right now.

Poor Weidman, not that he was ever going to get anywhere near the MW title again, but I guess we'll never know. That was absolutely horrific, won't be in a rush to watch that again.

I think we need a Trevor Wittman appreciation post. Without a doubt one of the best all-time coaches

He really is such an outstanding coach, an academic of the sport. However, I do think he got Gaethje's tactics wrong for the Khabib fight (hindsight is a wonderful thing I know), as he was never going to trouble Khabib trying to strategically out-strike him for 5 rounds. Witmann basically said to Gaethje he'd coach him but he'd have to change his head down and march forward tactics as he wouldn't have many fights left with that approach. And I actually think that was the only way he was ever going to beat Khabib, by marching forward and trying to lure him into a war and then rocking him. To be fair, he probably still would have ended up on his arse and been mauled to death, unfortunately we'll never know! But look no doubt he's helped Usman develop into the P4P King though, and I'm sure Gaethje will progress to a similar level over time as well. 
McGregor isn't right in the head.

Why on gods green earth would he be provking Usman?! 170lb is a scary division right now and he hasn't got past Dustin yet!
Is the Dustin rematch confirmed at 170lbs? Hes desperately trying to stay relevant, as he has been for a few years now. Usman would absolutely maul him, I dont even think he makes it past Colby at 170 let alone the Champ.
Usman is a unit, McGregor would do well do make it out the first round if they fought. He'd get a much worse beating than the one Khabib gave him, he needs to focus on Poirier in July. I think Charles Oliveira would trouble him and possibly Ferguson if he has anything left in the tank.
He has now bought the pub and banned that bloke that he punched.    ::)

Dog act and just typical of who he is. Pure spite.
If McGregor fights again after Porier, considering he's just now sold his majority stake of Proper 12 for 600 million dollars, I'd be surprised
Is the Dustin rematch confirmed at 170lbs? Hes desperately trying to stay relevant, as he has been for a few years now. Usman would absolutely maul him, I dont even think he makes it past Colby at 170 let alone the Champ.

155 hence the confusion chasing clout at 170 when he needs to focus on Poirier. As if you would try and wind Usman up on purpose, ask Colby and Masvidal how well that went down for them, one ended up with a broken jaw and the other got switched off!

