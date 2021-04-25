I think we need a Trevor Wittman appreciation post. Without a doubt one of the best all-time coaches



Is that it then, Usman is the P4P King in MMA? Adesanya certainly runs him close, even after his loss against Błachowicz, but I still have Usman as the best (active) fighter in the World right now.Poor Weidman, not that he was ever going to get anywhere near the MW title again, but I guess we'll never know. That was absolutely horrific, won't be in a rush to watch that again.He really is such an outstanding coach, an academic of the sport. However, I do think he got Gaethje's tactics wrong for the Khabib fight (hindsight is a wonderful thing I know), as he was never going to trouble Khabib trying to strategically out-strike him for 5 rounds. Witmann basically said to Gaethje he'd coach him but he'd have to change his head down and march forward tactics as he wouldn't have many fights left with that approach. And I actually think that was the only way he was ever going to beat Khabib, by marching forward and trying to lure him into a war and then rocking him. To be fair, he probably still would have ended up on his arse and been mauled to death, unfortunately we'll never know! But look no doubt he's helped Usman develop into the P4P King though, and I'm sure Gaethje will progress to a similar level over time as well.