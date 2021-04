Fantastic card.

Will be interesting to see if Rose defends her title with a rematch or gets another opponent.

Usman is a beast though, he seems to keep getting better as the pressure notches up.

If he beats Covington it would mean he would have wiped the floor with his division's best, twice.

Shevchenko an even deadlier best. Another rematch against Nunez? Else what is there left for her (and Nunez) to do bar feast off what are clearly much weaker opponents.