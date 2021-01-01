« previous next »
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #29640 on: Today at 04:58:15 am
Thug rose!

Great card so far

CorKopite

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #29641 on: Today at 05:03:22 am
Great stuff Rose, Weili stumbling all over the place trying to protest that the fight shouldn't be stopped, no question it should have though. What a kick.


Also, thoughts with Weidman, that was some nasty stuff.
Barneylfc∗

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #29642 on: Today at 05:17:16 am
Wow  :lmao
Barneylfc∗

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #29643 on: Today at 05:19:49 am
Great card tonight. Much better than the shite I've watched recently.

Paddy Power offered 20/1 for none of the 5 fights on the main card to go the distance. My mate that knows a lot more about UFC than me said to steer clear  :butt
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Reply #29644 on: Today at 05:20:34 am
Wow, Usman is fucking terrifying. No-one beats him in the welterweights.
