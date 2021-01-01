Please
Print
Author
Topic: UFC/MMA thread (Read 1499926 times)
stevieG786
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29640 on:
Today
at 04:58:15 am »
Thug rose!
Great card so far
Logged
CorKopite
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29641 on:
Today
at 05:03:22 am »
Great stuff Rose, Weili stumbling all over the place trying to protest that the fight shouldn't be stopped, no question it should have though. What a kick.
Also, thoughts with Weidman, that was some nasty stuff.
Logged
Barneylfc∗
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29642 on:
Today
at 05:17:16 am »
Wow
Logged
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29643 on:
Today
at 05:19:49 am »
Great card tonight. Much better than the shite I've watched recently.
Paddy Power offered 20/1 for none of the 5 fights on the main card to go the distance. My mate that knows a lot more about UFC than me said to steer clear
Logged
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29644 on:
Today
at 05:20:34 am »
Wow, Usman is fucking terrifying. No-one beats him in the welterweights.
Logged
