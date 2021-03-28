« previous next »
Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1499719 times)

Offline TheRedBaron

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29600 on: March 28, 2021, 11:24:09 pm »
Be great to see Jones get slept.

I'm really happy for Francis. His life story is harrowing but inspirational.
Offline Pistolero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29601 on: March 28, 2021, 11:47:45 pm »
Ngannou was frightening. Good post-fight interview too - many come across as tools in the aftermath, due to adrenaline / euphoria...or them just naturally being tools....he was sound though..humble and grounded..hope he takes Jones apart.

O'Malley impressive too...great response to the Vera setback...
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29602 on: March 29, 2021, 10:07:19 am »
I wanted Stipe to win but fair fucks to Ngannou. What a beast. And a class act as well. I honestly can't see who can give him any problems at the moment
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29603 on: March 29, 2021, 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on March 29, 2021, 10:07:19 am
I wanted Stipe to win but fair fucks to Ngannou. What a beast. And a class act as well. I honestly can't see who can give him any problems at the moment

Stipe showed the blueprint to beat Ngannou with wrestling and getting past that first couple of rounds once he is tired. Francis showed improvements with the sprawl from Stipe's attempted takedown but could he do that for five rounds?

The three who stand the best chance are

Jones from a wrestling / fight IQ perspective

Derrick Lewis if they fought again given he also has an equaliser of his own!

And Cyril Gane as the unknown variable who has great Muay Thai and strong submission skills 
Offline Roopy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29604 on: March 30, 2021, 06:25:50 am »
For me, the fact that Ngannou speaks in such a soft tone makes him even more fucking scary.
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29605 on: March 31, 2021, 12:10:49 pm »
Till broke his collarbone and is out of the fight with Vetorri

Kevin Holland steps in

Leon Edwards has managed to snag the Nate Diaz fight at 262 in a co-main event (5 rounder)

Think that about sums it up
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29606 on: March 31, 2021, 07:05:49 pm »
Edwards v Diaz is so random. Leon should be fighting a top welterweight and Diaz should be fighting a bigger name than Leon Edwards
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29607 on: April 1, 2021, 10:55:24 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 31, 2021, 07:05:49 pm
Edwards v Diaz is so random. Leon should be fighting a top welterweight and Diaz should be fighting a bigger name than Leon Edwards

Amazing fight for Edwards though! Allows him to put in a show in front of a huge audience
Offline eddymunster

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29608 on: April 1, 2021, 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 31, 2021, 07:05:49 pm
Edwards v Diaz is so random. Leon should be fighting a top welterweight and Diaz should be fighting a bigger name than Leon Edwards

Why? Dudes got 1 win in over 5 years.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29609 on: April 1, 2021, 09:54:07 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on April  1, 2021, 01:33:45 pm
Why? Dudes got 1 win in over 5 years.
Popularity wise he's light years ahead. Reminds me of Pacquiao v Thurman. Veteran with a fan-friendly style vs a solid young prospect.
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29610 on: April 2, 2021, 12:16:02 pm »
I cant wait to see Leon put on a clinic, this is exactly the fight he needs right now in my opinion where people will sit up and take notice because of who it is

I 100% believe Belal was a tougher match up for him than Diaz will be and he was handling him with ease
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29611 on: April 11, 2021, 08:12:24 am »
Its remarkable how shit Holland is on the ground and defending takedowns
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29612 on: April 11, 2021, 12:45:27 pm »
Mackenzie Dern was great. Again.

Post-fight interview was great too.
https://twitter.com/mmagirlswild/status/1380976011500646402
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29613 on: April 11, 2021, 04:59:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on April 11, 2021, 08:12:24 am
Its remarkable how shit Holland is on the ground and defending takedowns

He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt too!
Offline eddymunster

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29614 on: April 12, 2021, 02:50:46 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on April 11, 2021, 04:59:37 pm
He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt too!

Shame he's not a blackbelt in getting the fuck up
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29615 on: April 12, 2021, 04:34:19 pm »
Offline 7777

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29616 on: April 12, 2021, 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on April 12, 2021, 02:50:46 pm
Shame he's not a blackbelt in getting the fuck up

He has a big problem now given Brunson laid the blueprint and Vetorri followed it up. The mental thing is Jacare is better than both on the ground and chose to scrap with Holland when he could easily have taken him down and laid and prayed for the duration...
Offline Pistolero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29617 on: April 18, 2021, 08:12:04 pm »
Whittaker superb last night..and Gastelum's no mug...can still only see it going one way when Adesanya 2 happens, but it should be a corker...
Offline Doc Red

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29618 on: April 22, 2021, 08:26:40 pm »
I've got Masvidal knocking out Usman. I'm biased, I like fighters that go out to win in exciting fashion, knockouts if possible, or like Jon Jones, a points win that was exciting to watch. Usman bores me, and his interviews just feel well rehearsed. Plus, the Masvidal fight for me felt closer than it looked, even Usman's fight against Covington was very close in my eyes. Usman gets hit a lot in his fights, let's see if his chin holds out against a Masvidal with a fight camp behind his punches.

Also going for Zang to dominate Rose. I think Rose has plenty of skills, but not the heart to push through and be a champion. It's interesting that after she lost her belt , one of the first things she said was she felt relieved that she didn't have to deal with the pressure of being a Champion. I'm not sure that changes over time. I think Zang will do anything for a win, and that'll be the difference. She'll be up for it the longer the fight goes.

And Shevchenko. Not really much to say. I'm sure she'll lose some day, but surely Andrade and her fighting style+ height, suits Shevchenko's approach. I think she'll end it pretty early, going for a kick to the head that ends the fight.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29619 on: April 22, 2021, 10:28:16 pm »
Usman is several levels above Masvidal. Only way he loses to him is if Masvidal catches him with a huge shot but then again, so did Burns and it only momentarily stunned him.
Offline Roopy

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29620 on: April 23, 2021, 01:23:45 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 22, 2021, 10:28:16 pm
Usman is several levels above Masvidal. Only way he loses to him is if Masvidal catches him with a huge shot but then again, so did Burns and it only momentarily stunned him.

All I saw is complete and utter domination by Usman.
Offline Doc Red

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29621 on: April 23, 2021, 01:40:21 am »
Quote from: Roopy on April 23, 2021, 01:23:45 am
All I saw is complete and utter domination by Usman.

Don't underestimate the value of a full fight camp.
Usman was prepped for a title fight, Masvidal was enjoying cocktails and BBQs by the coast a week prior to the fight.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29622 on: April 23, 2021, 09:16:33 am »
It's a difficult one, I would actually quite like to see Masvidal blitz Usman and take the belt, it would be really exciting for the division. But I just can't see it happening as if things get too hairy for Usman he'll revert to his ground game and grind out the win. Usman is the real deal and if he wins on Saturday there's a strong case for him being the best (active) P4P fighter in the world.

Nailed on wins for Zang and Shevchenko though, both absolute machines in their weight divisions.

Offline Vinay

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29623 on: April 23, 2021, 10:09:56 am »
Why is Masvidal goading? Usman is the type of fighter who can seriously injure his opponent in the ring...
Offline Doc Red

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29624 on: April 23, 2021, 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on April 23, 2021, 09:16:33 am
It's a difficult one, I would actually quite like to see Masvidal blitz Usman and take the belt, it would be really exciting for the division. But I just can't see it happening as if things get too hairy for Usman he'll revert to his ground game and grind out the win. Usman is the real deal and if he wins on Saturday there's a strong case for him being the best (active) P4P fighter in the world.

Nailed on wins for Zang and Shevchenko though, both absolute machines in their weight divisions.

That's the challenge for Masvidal, Usman has that ace up his sleeve, but I think Masvidal will spring a surprise and dicatate the tone of the fight.
Not sure Usman wanted a rematch just to do the same foot stamping corner standing tactic again.

Quote from: Vinay on April 23, 2021, 10:09:56 am
Why is Masvidal goading? Usman is the type of fighter who can seriously injure his opponent in the ring...

Masvidal has the power and accuracy to knock people out, he's probably more confident in his own abilities to injure his opponent.
And goading Usman is probably a tactic to get him to want to make it a standing fight.
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29625 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 am »
I hope Masvidal baptises Usman. Can't see it happening tho :(
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29626 on: Today at 02:30:34 am »
Well if that judging is anything to go by we might be in for some crazy results on the main card if any fights go the distance!  :butt
Online lfcthekop

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29627 on: Today at 03:46:00 am »
Anyone got a stream for this? Thankyou
Online The North Bank

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29628 on: Today at 03:47:57 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:46:00 am
Anyone got a stream for this? Thankyou

You don't want to see this trust me.
Lads leg buckled as he kicked the fella. Awful to see
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29629 on: Today at 03:48:26 am »
Fuck me, that's a David Busst job that 
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29630 on: Today at 03:50:10 am »
First time I've ever squirmed watching something in the UFC. Absolutely nasty, especially when Weidman stood on his leg and it folded.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29631 on: Today at 03:50:27 am »
Online The North Bank

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29632 on: Today at 03:50:31 am »
Mad that UFC still show replays.
Not sure I want to see anymore fighting tonight
Online Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29633 on: Today at 03:52:13 am »
Fuck gotta feel for Weidman there! Crazy that it happened to him of all people after what happened over 8 years ago with Anderson Silva at UFC 168
