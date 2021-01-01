« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1493029 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29600 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Ngannou is a freak, way too much power in those hands. I know Jon Jones is super gifted but imo Ngannou sleeps him inside the first. Kind of a mix between AJ and Wilder when he fires away
Logged

Online TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29601 on: Today at 11:24:09 pm »
Be great to see Jones get slept.

I'm really happy for Francis. His life story is harrowing but inspirational.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Up
« previous next »
 