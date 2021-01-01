Please
Topic: UFC/MMA thread
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29600 on:
Today
at 08:36:08 pm »
Ngannou is a freak, way too much power in those hands. I know Jon Jones is super gifted but imo Ngannou sleeps him inside the first. Kind of a mix between AJ and Wilder when he fires away
Re: UFC/MMA thread
«
Reply #29601 on:
Today
at 11:24:09 pm »
Be great to see Jones get slept.
I'm really happy for Francis. His life story is harrowing but inspirational.
