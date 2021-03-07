« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 735 736 737 738 739 [740]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1492460 times)

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29560 on: March 7, 2021, 06:17:05 pm »
Sterling deserves an oscar for the post match acting  ;D also wearing the title whilst posing on Twitter.. embarrassing really.

Izzy hype train derailed. He had no answer once taken down.

Main card was shite last night, regret staying up for it.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29561 on: March 8, 2021, 12:14:33 am »
First time Izzy has fought someone who employed the same tactics - counter striking.

He hoped, as with all his previous opponents, that Jan would press forward and try to take the fight to him and try to catch him coming in.

But Jan fought clever, he used his reach well with the jabs and threw shots without moving into Adesanya's zone.

Very disappointed with Petr Yan - one of my favourite fighters, he had the fight in the bag and what an idiotic thing to do throwing an illegal knee.



Logged

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • JFT96
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29562 on: March 8, 2021, 08:39:55 am »
Quote from: aggerdid on March  7, 2021, 05:15:36 am
Fuming at that. Hard shot but sterling was happy to take the DQ. Yans champion and hell get the belt back. Should always be a NC imo

I think being absolutely fucking brain-dead is an acceptable way to lose the title, Petr Yan is most certainly not the champ after that.

I mean it's not that hard and that was one of the most blatant I've ever seen. The ref in that situation should immediately call a DQ, don't leave it up to the downed fighter, leaving him a choice between fighting on in what is clearly a worse position than if he hadn't been illegally kneed in the face, or leave himself open to fans saying he was happy to take the DQ.

Change the rule to NC and if I'm the champ I'm never ever losing the title becasue as soon as I'm losing I'm just going to start poking eyes, grabbing fences and kicking bollocks.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29563 on: March 8, 2021, 09:52:44 am »
Quote from: eddymunster on March  8, 2021, 08:39:55 am
I think being absolutely fucking brain-dead is an acceptable way to lose the title, Petr Yan is most certainly not the champ after that.

I mean it's not that hard and that was one of the most blatant I've ever seen. The ref in that situation should immediately call a DQ, don't leave it up to the downed fighter, leaving him a choice between fighting on in what is clearly a worse position than if he hadn't been illegally kneed in the face, or leave himself open to fans saying he was happy to take the DQ.

Change the rule to NC and if I'm the champ I'm never ever losing the title becasue as soon as I'm losing I'm just going to start poking eyes, grabbing fences and kicking bollocks.

tbf, He asked his corner if he can knee and one of his corner men said YES YES, Still stupid mind
Logged

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • JFT96
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29564 on: March 8, 2021, 01:16:09 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on March  8, 2021, 09:52:44 am
tbf, He asked his corner if he can knee and one of his corner men said YES YES, Still stupid mind

Aljo not exactly helping himself calling out Cejudo either tbf. Obviously a rematch should happen, seeing as he was behind on the cards.

The correct decision was reached in the wrong way, and after throwing the belt on the floor, anything other than a rematch is dopey.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29565 on: March 14, 2021, 01:28:41 am »
Another fight ended due to someone kneeing a guy in the head while he's down.
Are they just stupid as fuck or do I not know what you can and can't do?

Are there times when you can knee someone in the head and times you can't?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29566 on: March 14, 2021, 02:04:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 14, 2021, 01:28:41 am
Another fight ended due to someone kneeing a guy in the head while he's down.
Are they just stupid as fuck or do I not know what you can and can't do?

Are there times when you can knee someone in the head and times you can't?

Yeah,knees are fine so long as the other guy isn't on the floor (hand I think)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29567 on: March 14, 2021, 03:31:19 am »
Poke in the eye.

What a great sport to watch. Amazing drama.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29568 on: March 14, 2021, 11:31:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 14, 2021, 03:31:19 am
Poke in the eye.

What a great sport to watch. Amazing drama.

Do you get disappointed when a fight doesnt finish in a KO/TKO?
Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29569 on: March 15, 2021, 07:19:13 am »
Was gutted for Leon, 18 months on the sidelines, title shot in the wings and that happens. Belal has been on a tear up and Leon was handling him no problem.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29570 on: March 16, 2021, 05:41:00 am »
Quote from: 7777 on March 15, 2021, 07:19:13 am
Was gutted for Leon, 18 months on the sidelines, title shot in the wings and that happens. Belal has been on a tear up and Leon was handling him no problem.

When the first eye poke happened, I said to my mate that if Leon gets a point deducted or DQ'd for more eye pokes - that'll be the most Leon Edwards thing ever to happen.

After 18 months out - not taking the Usman fight, all these fights that cancelled, I half sensed it happening on that first eye poke.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29571 on: March 16, 2021, 05:42:35 am »
ANNOUNCED BOUTS

UFC 261

Usman v Masvidal
Shevchenko v Andrade
Zhang v Namajunas

To be held in Jacksonville, Florida in a full arena.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29572 on: March 16, 2021, 06:12:13 am »
Really don't see the point of Usman vs Masvidal, apart from the money of course. Usman will dominate him like he did the first time
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29573 on: March 16, 2021, 06:25:07 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on March 16, 2021, 06:12:13 am
Really don't see the point of Usman vs Masvidal, apart from the money of course. Usman will dominate him like he did the first time

It was never going to happen - until Usman called him out after the win over Burns.

It looked like Colby v Masvidal was a done deal - in line with them 2 being on TUF.

But in the end, Dana can't say no to rematch in Masvidal's home state in a sold out arena.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29574 on: March 16, 2021, 07:58:21 am »
Only way that fight is anyway interesting is if Usman decides to stand and bang like he did against Covington and Burns. Hopefully he wants to prove himself on the feet against Masvidal and keeps the fight standing.
Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29575 on: March 16, 2021, 11:00:44 am »
Edwards must be rematching Belal then as White said he was next in line so assume they've moved forward with plan B or they expected Edwards to lose and this was always Plan A!

On another note, I'm pretty fucking jealous of some US states at the moment, would love to be part of a live crowd in Florida or Texas!
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29576 on: March 16, 2021, 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on March 15, 2021, 07:19:13 am
Was gutted for Leon, 18 months on the sidelines, title shot in the wings and that happens. Belal has been on a tear up and Leon was handling him no problem.

It was a real shame, he's definitely the best MMA Fighter the UK has to offer at the moment don't think there's any doubt there and he deserved his title shot. Not that I think he beats Usman in 5 rounds but you never know in sport, strange things can happen.

Usman v Masvidal 2 is a strange one, I can only think Dana & co. have had a word in Usman's ear to make the fight more entertaining and stay on his feet. But this is Kamaru Usman, why wouldn't he fight to his strengths?
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29577 on: March 16, 2021, 11:38:57 pm »
Whittaker will now fight Gastelum after Costa withdrew.
Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29578 on: March 17, 2021, 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 16, 2021, 05:17:21 pm
It was a real shame, he's definitely the best MMA Fighter the UK has to offer at the moment don't think there's any doubt there and he deserved his title shot. Not that I think he beats Usman in 5 rounds but you never know in sport, strange things can happen.

Usman v Masvidal 2 is a strange one, I can only think Dana & co. have had a word in Usman's ear to make the fight more entertaining and stay on his feet. But this is Kamaru Usman, why wouldn't he fight to his strengths?

I think Usman and Masvidal is purely so Usman can rubber stamp a win where Jorge isn't complaining about 6 days notice etc. The first fight was a lose lose for Usman in that respect. I think he'll stand with him the same way Usman asked for the rematch straight after he beat Gilbert Burns, it's an ego thing!
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29579 on: March 17, 2021, 08:22:30 am »
Quote from: Roopy on March 16, 2021, 05:42:35 am
ANNOUNCED BOUTS

UFC 261

Usman v Masvidal
Shevchenko v Andrade
Zhang v Namajunas

To be held in Jacksonville, Florida in a full arena.
This fight is the one I am looking forward to the most. If its anything like the Zhang Joanna, then we are in for a treat.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29580 on: March 19, 2021, 06:15:53 am »
Oliveira vs Chandler for the vacant LW title
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29581 on: March 19, 2021, 07:15:36 am »
Guessing Poirier vs McGregor 3 is 100% happening then if Dustin isnt fighting for the belt?
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29582 on: March 19, 2021, 08:46:34 am »
Quote from: Rosario on March 19, 2021, 07:15:36 am
Guessing Poirier vs McGregor 3 is 100% happening then if Dustin isnt fighting for the belt?

Most likely. And probably the winner will be next in line for a title fight
Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29583 on: March 23, 2021, 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on March 19, 2021, 07:15:36 am
Guessing Poirier vs McGregor 3 is 100% happening then if Dustin isnt fighting for the belt?

Think it'll be July as all other dates are pretty much taken

Some boss cards coming up

Saturday UFC 260
Stipe and Big Francis
Woodley Luque

April
10th
Till Vettori
17th
Whittaker - Gastelum

24th - UFC 261
Usman - Masvidal
Zhang - Rose
Andrade - Valentina

Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29584 on: March 24, 2021, 10:19:37 am »
Yeah some excellent fights on the horizon, starting this weekend. This is essentially why I no longer watch boxing, can't be arsed with the corruption, shite (or corrupt?) judges and most importantly the awful matchmaking. The organisations do their very best to keep the best fighters from fighting one another for as long as possible and squeeze every last penny in pointless bouts until they finally have to give in. Not to say the UFC and MMA is immune from this, but boxing is turning into a joke.

Any way Stipe vs Ngannou is an interesting match up, based on the form and him just being a general monster, you'd have Ngannou all day as the clear winner. But we've been here before and Stipe knows how to get the job done against virtually any fighter.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29585 on: March 25, 2021, 01:36:29 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 24, 2021, 10:19:37 am
Yeah some excellent fights on the horizon, starting this weekend. This is essentially why I no longer watch boxing, can't be arsed with the corruption, shite (or corrupt?) judges and most importantly the awful matchmaking. The organisations do their very best to keep the best fighters from fighting one another for as long as possible and squeeze every last penny in pointless bouts until they finally have to give in. Not to say the UFC and MMA is immune from this, but boxing is turning into a joke.

Yup - problem with boxing is that it's all about protecting the fighters winning streak.

The importance of having a 0 loss record has too much weight in the decision making process.

And then you have these bullshit mandatory matchups that no one wants to see - eg: Canelo v Yildirim.

So many occasions where the fights the fans want - either never happen, or happen way to late (eg: Mayweather v Pacquiao).

Having said that - it's refreshing to see someone like Ryan Garcia wanting to take on Gervonta Davis right now.

He's 22 and the traditional thing to do is protect that perfect record for years to come - but he's willing to fight Pacquiao and Davis.

The UFC is setup in a way where a loss on your record doesn't really detract anything from the fighters profile.

Logged

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,385
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29586 on: March 25, 2021, 07:54:44 pm »
Garcia could be waiting a while if Davis gets a guilty for that hit and run

Shame because that division was opening up with Loma, Tank, Garcia, Lopez and Haney
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29587 on: March 25, 2021, 10:02:48 pm »
Ngannou will have fixed some things so this matchup ill be interesting. Would be a proper wow moment if he sparks him out.

Woodley loses this weekend and I'd be surprised if Dana doesn't cut him right there and then. He's done anyway but the way he fell off is mad, especially after coming off a career highlight win vs Darren Till.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29588 on: March 25, 2021, 10:39:26 pm »
Just watched all the Ultimate Fighter Series.

Any other recommendations for similar series?
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29589 on: March 26, 2021, 02:15:00 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 25, 2021, 10:02:48 pm
Ngannou will have fixed some things so this matchup ill be interesting. Would be a proper wow moment if he sparks him out.

Woodley loses this weekend and I'd be surprised if Dana doesn't cut him right there and then. He's done anyway but the way he fell off is mad, especially after coming off a career highlight win vs Darren Till.

I'm a fan of Ngannou - but I'm backing Miocic to get it done again.

Ngannou will be relying heavily on a round 1 or 2 finish - but I think Miocic is too smart to get caught.

I'm sure Ngannou has built on his skillset - especially ground game - but he hasn't had the chance to showcase any of it because he keeps knocking out his opponents in round 1 lol.

And I agree in regards to Woodley - it's no secret that Dana is a fan, and if he cops another beating this weekend he'll be cut or just been thrown to the up and comers on Fight Night's moving forward.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29590 on: March 26, 2021, 02:15:24 am »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on March 25, 2021, 10:39:26 pm
Just watched all the Ultimate Fighter Series.

Any other recommendations for similar series?

Nice - where did you see these?

Keen to run it back and watch some of them.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29591 on: March 26, 2021, 02:22:15 am »
Quote from: Roopy on March 26, 2021, 02:15:24 am
Nice - where did you see these?

Keen to run it back and watch some of them.

The UFC Fight Pass

Yeah nearly ever season is great - Series 1 my fav though
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29592 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 14, 2021, 11:31:03 am
Do you get disappointed when a fight doesnt finish in a KO/TKO?

Depends if it was a good fight or not. Hopefully we see some action tonight 
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29593 on: Today at 05:25:21 am »
What time for the entertainment? Snoozefest so far.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29594 on: Today at 05:27:47 am »
Oh, that was the main event. I need to drastically reduce my expectations 
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29595 on: Today at 05:29:23 am »
Damm , that was some knock out.

Ngannou , absolute monster.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,553
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #29596 on: Today at 05:33:11 am »
BOOOOOM! Ngannou is a problem for Jon Jones.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 735 736 737 738 739 [740]   Go Up
« previous next »
 