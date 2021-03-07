Yeah some excellent fights on the horizon, starting this weekend. This is essentially why I no longer watch boxing, can't be arsed with the corruption, shite (or corrupt?) judges and most importantly the awful matchmaking. The organisations do their very best to keep the best fighters from fighting one another for as long as possible and squeeze every last penny in pointless bouts until they finally have to give in. Not to say the UFC and MMA is immune from this, but boxing is turning into a joke.
Yup - problem with boxing is that it's all about protecting the fighters winning streak.
The importance of having a 0 loss record has too much weight in the decision making process.
And then you have these bullshit mandatory matchups that no one wants to see - eg: Canelo v Yildirim.
So many occasions where the fights the fans want - either never happen, or happen way to late (eg: Mayweather v Pacquiao).
Having said that - it's refreshing to see someone like Ryan Garcia wanting to take on Gervonta Davis right now.
He's 22 and the traditional thing to do is protect that perfect record for years to come - but he's willing to fight Pacquiao and Davis.
The UFC is setup in a way where a loss on your record doesn't really detract anything from the fighters profile.