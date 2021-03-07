Yeah some excellent fights on the horizon, starting this weekend. This is essentially why I no longer watch boxing, can't be arsed with the corruption, shite (or corrupt?) judges and most importantly the awful matchmaking. The organisations do their very best to keep the best fighters from fighting one another for as long as possible and squeeze every last penny in pointless bouts until they finally have to give in. Not to say the UFC and MMA is immune from this, but boxing is turning into a joke.



Any way Stipe vs Ngannou is an interesting match up, based on the form and him just being a general monster, you'd have Ngannou all day as the clear winner. But we've been here before and Stipe knows how to get the job done against virtually any fighter.