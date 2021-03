Fuming at that. Hard shot but sterling was happy to take the DQ. Yans champion and he’ll get the belt back. Should always be a NC imo



I think being absolutely fucking brain-dead is an acceptable way to lose the title, Petr Yan is most certainly not the champ after that.I mean it's not that hard and that was one of the most blatant I've ever seen. The ref in that situation should immediately call a DQ, don't leave it up to the downed fighter, leaving him a choice between fighting on in what is clearly a worse position than if he hadn't been illegally kneed in the face, or leave himself open to fans saying he was happy to take the DQ.Change the rule to NC and if I'm the champ I'm never ever losing the title becasue as soon as I'm losing I'm just going to start poking eyes, grabbing fences and kicking bollocks.