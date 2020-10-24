Each to their own, but from my own point of view, despite him being extremely effective and efficient, I don't find watching Khabib entertaining at all, give me two lads going at it punching the head off of each other, but as I said, I'm no purist.
I love both!
I was brought up on Boxing and some of my favourite fights involved the Marquez brothers, Pacquiao, Morales, Barrera etc so I love a tear up and loved seeing Kenney vs Wood go toe to toe last night, was pleased it got FOTN
I appreciate Khabib even more though!
He doesnt just wrestle, Gaethje hit him with some absolute crackers last night and he has an iron chin, you dont get to 29-0 without one! His wrestling and transition to jujitsu last night though was beautiful, Justin was a state champion wrestler and a division 1 all American and he made him look like a schoolboy!
There was so much technique to enjoy in that finish, the duck and turn to finish the double leg, the speed to get the hooks in, the transition to mount once Gaethje turned to defend and the trapping of the arm to shift to mounted triangle rolling to finish and even then undercooking the leg to prevent the slam. Unreal stuff!
I appreciate it more through doing jujitsu and my lad smashing it and whilst I understand his reasons for retiring and itll open up the division finally, I do think he will be missed and is going far too soon