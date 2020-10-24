« previous next »
Don't watch MMA but isn't it a bit mad that he is fighting gone midnight?
Wow, Khabib just made an All-American wrestler with great striking gas himself out in one round with merely the threat of getting into a grappling exchange.

GOAT status!
Amazing performance from Khabib, he made Justin look like a can which is crazy because Justin is a legit top lightweight in the world.

Khabib no doubt is the greatest lightweight of all time no, no question. Potentially the greatest MMArtist of all time.

Legend.
Sad hes retiring, the greatest ive seen in UFC, goes out on his own terms, undefeated.
He's too good in that division. Not too good, but four or five levels above everyone else.
What a card that was from start to finish!

I thought co mains were 5 round fights? Wanted to see Rob? and Cannonier go the full 5 as a number 1 contender fight
Great performance from Khabib, he was emotionally drained at the end of it. A shame to see him retire, maybe hell have a rethink at some point once the dust settles and hes had some time away.
Reading that the judges actually gave Gaethje the 1st round

I thought boxing judges were poor
Each to their own, but from my own point of view, despite him being extremely effective and efficient, I don't find watching Khabib entertaining at all, give me two lads going at it punching the head off of each other, but as I said, I'm no purist.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 25, 2020, 06:36:06 PM
Each to their own, but from my own point of view, despite him being extremely effective and efficient, I don't find watching Khabib entertaining at all, give me two lads going at it punching the head off of each other, but as I said, I'm no purist.

I love both!

I was brought up on Boxing and some of my favourite fights involved the Marquez brothers, Pacquiao, Morales, Barrera etc so I love a tear up and loved seeing Kenney vs Wood go toe to toe last night, was pleased it got FOTN

I appreciate Khabib even more though!

He doesnt just wrestle, Gaethje hit him with some absolute crackers last night and he has an iron chin, you dont get to 29-0 without one! His wrestling and transition to jujitsu last night though was beautiful, Justin was a state champion wrestler and a division 1 all American and he made him look like a schoolboy!

There was so much technique to enjoy in that finish, the duck and turn to finish the double leg, the speed to get the hooks in, the transition to mount once Gaethje turned to defend and the trapping of the arm to shift to mounted triangle rolling to finish and even then undercooking the leg to prevent the slam. Unreal stuff!

I appreciate it more through doing jujitsu and my lad smashing it and whilst I understand his reasons for retiring and itll open up the division finally, I do think he will be missed and is going far too soon
Quote from: 7777 on October 25, 2020, 06:51:55 PM
I love both!

I was brought up on Boxing and some of my favourite fights involved the Marquez brothers, Pacquiao, Morales, Barrera etc so I love a tear up and loved seeing Kenney vs Wood go toe to toe last night, was pleased it got FOTN

I appreciate Khabib even more though!

He doesnt just wrestle, Gaethje hit him with some absolute crackers last night and he has an iron chin, you dont get to 29-0 without one! His wrestling and transition to jujitsu last night though was beautiful, Justin was a state champion wrestler and a division 1 all American and he made him look like a schoolboy!

There was so much technique to enjoy in that finish, the duck and turn to finish the double leg, the speed to get the hooks in, the transition to mount once Gaethje turned to defend and the trapping of the arm to shift to mounted triangle rolling to finish and even then undercooking the leg to prevent the slam. Unreal stuff!

I appreciate it more through doing jujitsu and my lad smashing it and whilst I understand his reasons for retiring and itll open up the division finally, I do think he will be missed and is going far too soon
Isn't Khabib's style just pure Sambo though? I mean, he doesn't transition from wrestling to jui jitsu... he's just going through the motions of what is taught in combat Sambo, no? Sambo is more comprehensive than jui jitsu.

I don't understand how Gaethje couldn't defend the takedown seeing as he knew it would come and he is qualified and experienced to defend it. Fighting against it once you're on the ground with Khabib is different. But I would've expected him to at least defend the takedown. In that sense, even Conor was more successful in his first round with Khabib.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 25, 2020, 06:36:06 PM
Each to their own, but from my own point of view, despite him being extremely effective and efficient, I don't find watching Khabib entertaining at all, give me two lads going at it punching the head off of each other, but as I said, I'm no purist.
He's way more entertaining than other wrestlers like Usman and Askren, Khabib is the total package. But then again, I used to find Mayweather extremely boring with his ultra defensive style so as you said, each to their own.

Lightweight division is wide open. Not sure who gets the title shot though. Think it should be Gaethje v McGregor/Poirier and Ferguson v Chandler in an eliminator.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on October 25, 2020, 09:20:51 PM
Isn't Khabib's style just pure Sambo though? I mean, he doesn't transition from wrestling to jui jitsu... he's just going through the motions of what is taught in combat Sambo, no? Sambo is more comprehensive than jui jitsu.

I don't understand how Gaethje couldn't defend the takedown seeing as he knew it would come and he is qualified and experienced to defend it. Fighting against it once you're on the ground with Khabib is different. But I would've expected him to at least defend the takedown. In that sense, even Conor was more successful in his first round with Khabib.

They're different styles entirely, one wrestling based, one ground based, albeit arm and leg locks are scoring submissions in Sambo. I don't know enough about Sambo to say one or the other is more comprehensive but triangles / chokes are not permitted in competition Sambo as far as I know.

There is definite cross over as many of the principles are the same albeit not wearing the Gi jacket in MMA! I believe DC (and others) referred to it as jiujitsu but either or to be honest mate...

That Khabib+dad animation almost made me cry.
Khabib is the LW GOAT and its not even up for a debate, and with a good shout for a p4p goat as well. Total domination of the division which now opens up nicely and will be fun to see how things develop.
Quote from: RedSamba on October 27, 2020, 06:38:58 AM
Khabib is the LW GOAT and its not even up for a debate, and with a good shout for a p4p goat as well. Total domination of the division which now opens up nicely and will be fun to see how things develop.

Not P4P for me, purely based on title fights alone. Jones holds that right now and will cement it hands down if he wins the heavyweight strap. GSP and Anderson Silva have good shouts too. Izzy could get there.
Quote from: 7777 on October 27, 2020, 08:36:17 AM
Not P4P for me, purely based on title fights alone. Jones holds that right now and will cement it hands down if he wins the heavyweight strap. GSP and Anderson Silva have good shouts too. Izzy could get there.

I'd have him over Jones for the simple fact Khabib is clean and has always been a clean fighter. Jones admitting recently that he was hiding under the ring when they were looking to test him against Chael, is one of many reasons why his record imo is always going to be questionable.

Can't look past that. In addition to that, Khabib has never looked average or in danger in any of his fights.
There was a clip of Cormier reading out a conversation he had with Khabib going round.

Basically Khabib remembered Gaethje saying he wouldn't tap, so when he got him into a position where he knew he could get the arm bar he decided to go into the triangle instead (something he knows how to do well as it was his dads favourite transition). He did that because he didn't want to break Gaethje's arm with his parents watching as he respects him too much. He just put him to sleep when he knew he would wake up again shortly after.

Imagine having the control and calmness to think about that in the moment.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October 25, 2020, 06:36:06 PM
Each to their own, but from my own point of view, despite him being extremely effective and efficient, I don't find watching Khabib entertaining at all, give me two lads going at it punching the head off of each other, but as I said, I'm no purist.

Agree with you.
Credit to Khabib, he's worked hard, dominated his division, and was willing to fight against anyone.
I just don't enjoy the new age wrestling movement that's dominating the UFC. Far enjoy the strikers amongst the fighters.
Also, Khabib has missed a lot of fights, hasn't defended his title that often, and hasn't fought that often. Always felt his hype increased the longer he was away from the octagon. But as mentioned, credit to anyone that goes undefeated in profession that has people literally trying to put you to sleep. I can't even think of a fight that seemed really close or that he was losing.

Here's hoping Jones comes back sober and focused, and McGregor comes back focused and himself (rather than a caricture of himself). Just speaking for myself, these are the types of fighters that I enjoy, and the fight game is a little less interesting without their personalities and fighting styles.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 27, 2020, 11:06:20 AM
I'd have him over Jones for the simple fact Khabib is clean and has always been a clean fighter. Jones admitting recently that he was hiding under the ring when they were looking to test him against Chael, is one of many reasons why his record imo is always going to be questionable.

Can't look past that. In addition to that, Khabib has never looked average or in danger in any of his fights.

Gonna say it - I don't think any of them have always been clean...

GSP never looked average either and until he was past it, neither did Anderson Silva. They had one or two close bouts, obviously Matt Serra and Chael Sonnen are the two standouts but for the main part, they looked unreal. Been asked many times too, were they clean or were they just not caught, Bisping seemed to know something about Silva and called him out on it loads before they fought. The story about Jones under the cage was because he had just smoked a joint (so he said!)

I understand why his legacy has an asterisk against it but he is extremely talented and has a ridiculous amount of title defences against top level position regardless of picograms!

As I said, a clean, regularly tested Jones also cleaning up at Heavy nails it for me, I just can't give it to Khabib with only 4 title defences as good and as dominant as he was. I don't even agree with him getting the P4P spot sentiments aside

Quote from: Elzar on October 27, 2020, 11:14:41 AM
There was a clip of Cormier reading out a conversation he had with Khabib going round.

Basically Khabib remembered Gaethje saying he wouldn't tap, so when he got him into a position where he knew he could get the arm bar he decided to go into the triangle instead (something he knows how to do well as it was his dads favourite transition). He did that because he didn't want to break Gaethje's arm with his parents watching as he respects him too much. He just put him to sleep when he knew he would wake up again shortly after.

Imagine having the control and calmness to think about that in the moment.

Seen this and it's a great story but the reality is he tried to break Justins arm in the first! I just think he managed to get himself high enough on Gaethje that he could go for the S mount and the rest fell into place.
Yeah I don't think Khabib has fought enough to be considered a p4p GOAT.

Best wins are:

RDA, Michael Johnson, Barbosa, Conor, Poirier, Gaethje. Considering Conor and Poirier are both former featherweights I wouldn't exactly call that a murderer's row, certainly not compared to the way Jones absolutely cleaned out his division (and beat arguably the best heavyweight twice in convincing fashion).

The dominance is his best argument...he's never really looked in trouble during a fight which is an incredible feat in itself.
Jones will always have a question mark on his record as he's popped so many times and we'll never know if those notable wins came when he was clean or not. Also he's looked bang average vs Reyes and Santos. Khabib has never been in trouble and his dominance is unmatched.
Quote from: King.Keita on October 27, 2020, 10:06:16 PM
Jones will always have a question mark on his record as he's popped so many times and we'll never know if those notable wins came when he was clean or not. Also he's looked bang average vs Reyes and Santos. Khabib has never been in trouble and his dominance is unmatched.

He lost both of those fights for me, he also looked like shit in the OSP fight which he was clean for. Fedor is the p4p anyway.
Jon Jones going on a twitter rant about how he is the goat is a bit pathetic tho
Quote from: RedSamba on October 28, 2020, 10:03:08 AM
Jon Jones going on a twitter rant about how he is the goat is a bit pathetic tho

There are many things that are pathetic about him, the most being the hit and run
Is it true that Khabib never lost a round in his career?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 28, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Is it true that Khabib never lost a round in his career?

I think Gaethje won the first round on Saturday and i think Michael Johnson might of took a round from him.
Quote from: leinad on October 28, 2020, 06:18:41 PM
I think Gaethje won the first round on Saturday and i think Michael Johnson might of took a round from him.

Johnson didn't win a round but he did rock and stumble him with a solid shot.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 28, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Is it true that Khabib never lost a round in his career?

Two rounds, the one to Gaethje on Saturday and the third round to McGregor.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 28, 2020, 04:33:08 PM
Is it true that Khabib never lost a round in his career?
Officially, he lost 2. One against Conor and one against Gaethje. Unofficially, personally think he never lost a single round. Incredible career.
His retirement was expected but I thought maybe we had one more fight. This is sucks.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 28, 2020, 11:00:53 AM
There are many things that are pathetic about him, the most being the hit and run
He's such a shit human isn't he, any chance him and manchild Adesanya can knock themselves out unconscious when they fight
Quote from: King.Keita on October 28, 2020, 07:17:42 PM
He's such a shit human isn't he, any chance him and manchild Adesanya can knock themselves out unconscious when they fight

What makes it worse is his fake ''I believe in God'' persona
Khabib was a Liverpool fan this whole time?  ;D

https://youtu.be/4NJylzydQHU
