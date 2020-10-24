I'd have him over Jones for the simple fact Khabib is clean and has always been a clean fighter. Jones admitting recently that he was hiding under the ring when they were looking to test him against Chael, is one of many reasons why his record imo is always going to be questionable.



Can't look past that. In addition to that, Khabib has never looked average or in danger in any of his fights.



There was a clip of Cormier reading out a conversation he had with Khabib going round.



Basically Khabib remembered Gaethje saying he wouldn't tap, so when he got him into a position where he knew he could get the arm bar he decided to go into the triangle instead (something he knows how to do well as it was his dads favourite transition). He did that because he didn't want to break Gaethje's arm with his parents watching as he respects him too much. He just put him to sleep when he knew he would wake up again shortly after.



Imagine having the control and calmness to think about that in the moment.



Gonna say it - I don't think any of them have always been clean...GSP never looked average either and until he was past it, neither did Anderson Silva. They had one or two close bouts, obviously Matt Serra and Chael Sonnen are the two standouts but for the main part, they looked unreal. Been asked many times too, were they clean or were they just not caught, Bisping seemed to know something about Silva and called him out on it loads before they fought. The story about Jones under the cage was because he had just smoked a joint (so he said!)I understand why his legacy has an asterisk against it but he is extremely talented and has a ridiculous amount of title defences against top level position regardless of picograms!As I said, a clean, regularly tested Jones also cleaning up at Heavy nails it for me, I just can't give it to Khabib with only 4 title defences as good and as dominant as he was. I don't even agree with him getting the P4P spot sentiments asideSeen this and it's a great story but the reality is he tried to break Justins arm in the first! I just think he managed to get himself high enough on Gaethje that he could go for the S mount and the rest fell into place.