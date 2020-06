I thought "Fight Island" was going to be in the middle of the ocean somewhere not in the middle of UAE. This is the area there where the F1 race is held.



Was never going to be held on a remote island. If there's no airport they would have to transport all the fighters, staff and equipment on a ship and there's no way Uncle Dana is forking out for that. Abu Dhabi is a let down though, they've already held events there so it's nothing new.Speaking of Uncle Dana, he seems to be doing a good job of alienating his top fighters. Both Jones and Masvidal asking to be released in the space of two weeks.