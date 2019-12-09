« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide  (Read 327973 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,871
  • How are we
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1720 on: December 9, 2019, 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on December  9, 2019, 12:39:46 pm
Anyone watched in the Spread Eagle before? I work opposite and may be in there for Salzburg if I can't get back from work in time.

I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel  :-X
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1721 on: December 9, 2019, 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  9, 2019, 03:08:15 pm
I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel  :-X

Thats a bargain.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1722 on: September 11, 2021, 03:30:29 pm »
I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?

SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,608
  • JFT96
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1723 on: September 14, 2021, 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 11, 2021, 03:30:29 pm
I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?

SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone

The Leeds game was the first time it's been used by LFC London, its been a real struggle to find somewhere a) decent and b) that hasn't closed down since Ruse did :( apparently there were quite a few people there Sunday and it was a decent atmosphere, the same area is being reserved for them tomorrow as well. I'm sure there'll be plenty of people there alone.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1724 on: October 6, 2021, 05:46:19 pm »
What happened to the Ruse by the way? Went there a couple of times, was brilliant and always full when i went
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1725 on: October 6, 2021, 05:50:10 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on October  6, 2021, 05:46:19 pm
What happened to the Ruse by the way? Went there a couple of times, was brilliant and always full when i went

It closed down quite a while back sadly.
Logged

Offline flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 342
  • Barry Davies: "It's the old, old story yet again."
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1726 on: October 23, 2021, 08:44:10 pm »
Sorry if this is in wrong thread (and l understand this is a proper long shot) but am at a wedding in South France/Provance and need to find a bar that will be showing the game tomorrow. Frejus is the nearest town to me.

fc
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Offline bigweb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1727 on: December 3, 2021, 10:12:37 pm »
Staying in Primrose hill for the weekend.

Is there anywhere which will have the game on tomorrow?
Logged

Offline martinsquirtle

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1728 on: February 22, 2022, 09:12:25 pm »
Where are people planning on watching the match Sunday?
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1729 on: February 23, 2022, 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: martinsquirtle on February 22, 2022, 09:12:25 pm
Where are people planning on watching the match Sunday?

LFC London have some suggestions:

https://twitter.com/LFCLondon/status/1495383455663857668
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1730 on: February 23, 2022, 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: bigweb on December  3, 2021, 10:12:37 pm
Staying in Primrose hill for the weekend.

Is there anywhere which will have the game on tomorrow?

Theres a pub around there called the Pembroke Castle that shows football but not sure theyll have our game on tonight if its not on UK tv. More likely to have the Champions League on I guess.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1731 on: February 23, 2022, 10:32:07 am »
The Alexandra in Wimbledon used to be on the list of Reds friendly pubs.

Mick the landlord is a massive Red who used to post on another Liverpool forum I was a Mod for.

It is close to Chelsea though and he used to say they got a lot of their fans in on match day but might be worth contacting them.

https://www.alexandrawimbledon.com/
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,825
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1732 on: May 6, 2022, 03:42:47 pm »
Anywhere in central that will be a good place to watch Champions League final?
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,633
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1733 on: May 7, 2022, 01:46:32 pm »
In London this weekend, staying by Earls Court. Gonna give that suggestion a look for tonight's game. Any other suggestions, I'm.all ears!
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1734 on: May 7, 2022, 02:40:11 pm »
Quote from: OOS on May  7, 2022, 01:46:32 pm
In London this weekend, staying by Earls Court. Gonna give that suggestion a look for tonight's game. Any other suggestions, I'm.all ears!

Youre very near the Famous Three Kings in West Kensington. Used to be quite popular with Liverpool fans (think the Landlord was a Red) although that was about 10 years ago! Its a big pub, normally has plenty of screens so should still be a decent option.
Logged

Offline Mr Benn please?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 733
  • 123456789 Benn
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1735 on: May 7, 2022, 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: OOS on May  7, 2022, 01:46:32 pm
In London this weekend, staying by Earls Court. Gonna give that suggestion a look for tonight's game. Any other suggestions, I'm.all ears!

yes I would also recommend the Famous 3 Kings. I have been a few times - always full of reds and not far from where you are staying.
Logged

Offline LFCStephen

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • I just carnt get enough....
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1736 on: May 9, 2022, 02:26:39 pm »
Any shouts for places for the FA Cup Final this weekend?!

Ideally somewhere LFC pub/venue with good atmosphere.

Thanks in advance 👌
Logged

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1737 on: May 11, 2022, 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on May  7, 2022, 03:03:33 pm
yes I would also recommend the Famous 3 Kings. I have been a few times - always full of reds and not far from where you are staying.

Isn't that stone throw from stamford bridge!?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1738 on: May 11, 2022, 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Snail on December  9, 2019, 03:08:15 pm
I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel  :-X

You can pay that in Liverpool these days!!
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1739 on: May 11, 2022, 03:59:54 pm »
watched semi final in the famous 3 kings, loads of Liverpool fans, they have an app to order your beer table service...it is a bit close to chelsea though for this one.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1740 on: August 19, 2022, 08:23:01 am »
I'll be down in london when we play the mancs on monday, i've previously watched one of our games in the famous 3 kings but i'm looking for somewhere closer to our hotel, so is there any decent places in or around Shoreditch area with the game on that won't be full of united fans?
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1741 on: August 19, 2022, 10:52:42 am »
The King's Stores just down the road near Liverpool Street is good, didn't seem to be a United crowd when I was in last week for their Brentford game.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,138
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1742 on: August 20, 2022, 04:00:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 19, 2022, 10:52:42 am
The King's Stores just down the road near Liverpool Street is good, didn't seem to be a United crowd when I was in last week for their Brentford game.

Ta, it got decent screens n that too?

Someone recommended Gibney's irish bar but no idea if its decent there
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,682
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1743 on: August 20, 2022, 04:06:37 pm »
Yeah a fair few screens, wasn't too busy last week on a Saturday afternoon. Not sure what it's like now, but when I lived down there I used to go in the Cornershop between Shoreditch and Hoxton, always had sport on and a lot of screens. Might have poshed up now.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline kjomall

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 04:03:06 am »
Does anyone have any recommendations for a place to watch the game in London that isn't Wembley?
Logged
If the words 'life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness' don't include the right to experiment with your own consciousness, then the Declaration of Independence isn't worth the hemp it was written on.
― Terence McKenna

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 06:38:49 am »
Quote from: kjomall on Today at 04:03:06 am
Does anyone have any recommendations for a place to watch the game in London that isn't Wembley?

You mean the London thats got around 4000 pubs in 600 square miles of territory?
Narrow it down a bit mate!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 07:49:20 am »
Quote from: kjomall on Today at 04:03:06 am
Does anyone have any recommendations for a place to watch the game in London that isn't Wembley?
https://x.com/LFCLondon/status/1752774757903179802?s=20

Ironically,  this is very close to Stamford Bridge but it's a Liverpool pub.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 08:04:21 am »
Ah, just seen your original post.

Youve got a bit of a decision to make to be honest.
If you want to enjoy all of the atmosphere in and around the ground up until and after kick off youre probably going to have to stay nearby if you want to watch the match. Anywhere else in London worth getting to is going to take you up to an hour to get to. Would be a bit of a pain in the arse to try do both youll be wasting time on trying to navigate busy trains.

You can try to find a Wembley pub - although it is difficult they actively try and discourage people doing what youre doing to keep numbers down. Personally if I was desperate to savour the atmosphere as much as possible, and I had a place nearby, Id plan to be out for as long as possible then go back to my place with some beers and watch it there (if you can stream it) then get back out after. You can check out pubs in Wembley through the day and see if theres any that might be an option.

If you do want to leave Wembley, then you should find one of the places that notoriously serve the train lines that go there, like Baker Street, Euston or Liverpool Street and narrow it down that way.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:33 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 08:10:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:49:20 am
https://x.com/LFCLondon/status/1752774757903179802?s=20

Ironically,  this is very close to Stamford Bridge but it's a Liverpool pub.

This is a decent option, but its going to take you up to an hour to get there from Wembley and youre probably going to want to get there an hour or so before kick off it will be packed, so factor that in depending on how much of the time you want to spend around the ground.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 