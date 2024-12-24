Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent away



That set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City Ground



I think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner