Author Topic: Our fantastic away support

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,864
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10000 on: December 24, 2024, 08:53:21 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 23, 2024, 06:37:43 pm


Coming back after that Wolves game all the cars stopped and there was a kick about on the M6.

Same thing happened on the way to the European Cup Final at Wembley.

After wed all left the coach to have a piss on the hard shoulder.
Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10001 on: December 24, 2024, 10:38:06 am »
Great stories there Cormack from your oul lad. Amazing he's still telling them, all the best to your clan..
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10002 on: December 29, 2024, 07:39:48 pm »
Loved hearing our fans singing the Scouser in our team on around 80 minutes when Trent stepped up for a corner in front of them.

Some of the idiots in the contracts thread could learn a thing or two about how to be a supporter from their example.

:champ
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,167
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10003 on: December 31, 2024, 12:06:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 26, 2024, 10:20:42 am
Cracking away end, and Ive been to a few  ;)

Had to check which one this one. I was there, I will use this moving forward as part of my collection of evidence as to why away spares should find themselves to me more often.
Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,490
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10004 on: January 1, 2025, 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Hij on December 31, 2024, 12:06:06 pm
Had to check which one this one. I was there, I will use this moving forward as part of my collection of evidence as to why away spares should find themselves to me more often.
;D
Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 am »
Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent away

That set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City Ground

I think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner
Offline Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 am »
It's my favourite away of the season easily. Old school stadium, proper moody atmosphere and you can just feel the hatred they have for us.
Offline duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,755
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10007 on: Today at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Willo99 on Yesterday at 09:44:18 am
It's my favourite away of the season easily. Old school stadium, proper moody atmosphere and you can just feel the hatred they have for us.
Im sure someone posted the atmosphere didnt seem all that but I thought the noise and animosity really came across on TV. Loudest Ive heard another ground in recent times. The early goal only added to it.
Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10008 on: Today at 01:24:35 am »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 09:15:36 am
Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent away

That set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City Ground

I think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner

Its second the Leeds for atmosphere for me . Noise from all sides of the ground and they hate us .
