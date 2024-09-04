« previous next »
Author Topic: Our fantastic away support

Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2024, 11:29:15 am
https://youtu.be/N-x9Rw76tak?si=vXMjjYma3d53MKSM

The INSIDE video has some nice shots of the away end, including the red inflatable 7-0.  :D

Enjoy.

:thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Our fantastic away support
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October  5, 2024, 06:42:54 pm
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.

Agree with this, sounded a great one to be a part of.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October  5, 2024, 06:42:54 pm
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.
Bu.. but the Palace 'Ultras'.  ::)

I had a Palace fan online the other day saying how Anfield has a dead atmosphere while their fans are supposedly fantastic and sing all the time.

Well done to the travelling Reds.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2024, 07:13:38 pm
Bu.. but the Palace 'Ultras'.  ::)

I had a Palace fan online the other day saying how Anfield has a dead atmosphere while their fans are supposedly fantastic and sing all the time.

Well done to the travelling Reds.

No one does faux-ultra better than Palace fans, it's awful
Re: Our fantastic away support
Barely heard a peep out of the Palace fans second half.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  5, 2024, 11:49:13 pm
Barely heard a peep out of the Palace fans second half.
Barely a peep out of them after the 9th minute after jota scored.

Contrived forced atmosphere.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Convinced we've told Palace that every ticket is a blag ticket or the holder is trying to blag them - the amount of checks, second checks, third checks is comical really, for such a little club.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October  6, 2024, 10:13:40 am
Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,912
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9929 on: October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am »
Sloshed on 2.9% lager. What is our end coming to.

Ourselves aside, that is what a match experience should be like and how fans should be treated, not as cattle.

Germany proving again its the best place to watch and experience football.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 08:49:23 am
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 26, 2024, 02:00:37 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 26, 2024, 02:00:37 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 26, 2024, 06:18:19 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 28, 2024, 08:48:32 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: SamLad on October 28, 2024, 08:50:13 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: newterp on October 28, 2024, 10:18:36 am
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 28, 2024, 08:52:22 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: SamLad on October 28, 2024, 09:04:15 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 28, 2024, 09:18:12 pm
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
Re: Our fantastic away support
