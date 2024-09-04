In the main I support as a fan, what the FSA and this supposed government over arching football governance body are striving to achieve - but if you truly go, and I mean truly go home and away, youll know the ticket prices are absolutely not, the biggest issue - the price of transport and accommodation and the inflated prices that ensue, are the biggest drain on a home and away fans pocket and spirit.



Hows this new regulatory body going to deal with the likes of an EasyJet, Ryanair, premier Inn, Best Western et al?



