Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1563661 times)

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9920 on: September 4, 2024, 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2024, 11:29:15 am
https://youtu.be/N-x9Rw76tak?si=vXMjjYma3d53MKSM

The INSIDE video has some nice shots of the away end, including the red inflatable 7-0.  :D

Enjoy.

:thumbup
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9921 on: October 5, 2024, 06:42:54 pm »
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9922 on: October 5, 2024, 06:58:28 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October  5, 2024, 06:42:54 pm
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.

Agree with this, sounded a great one to be a part of.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9923 on: October 5, 2024, 07:13:38 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October  5, 2024, 06:42:54 pm
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.
Bu.. but the Palace 'Ultras'.  ::)

I had a Palace fan online the other day saying how Anfield has a dead atmosphere while their fans are supposedly fantastic and sing all the time.

Well done to the travelling Reds.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9924 on: October 5, 2024, 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2024, 07:13:38 pm
Bu.. but the Palace 'Ultras'.  ::)

I had a Palace fan online the other day saying how Anfield has a dead atmosphere while their fans are supposedly fantastic and sing all the time.

Well done to the travelling Reds.

No one does faux-ultra better than Palace fans, it's awful
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9925 on: October 5, 2024, 11:49:13 pm »
Barely heard a peep out of the Palace fans second half.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9926 on: October 6, 2024, 09:21:46 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  5, 2024, 11:49:13 pm
Barely heard a peep out of the Palace fans second half.
Barely a peep out of them after the 9th minute after jota scored.

Contrived forced atmosphere.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9927 on: October 6, 2024, 10:13:40 am »
Convinced we've told Palace that every ticket is a blag ticket or the holder is trying to blag them - the amount of checks, second checks, third checks is comical really, for such a little club.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9928 on: October 7, 2024, 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October  6, 2024, 10:13:40 am
Convinced we've told Palace that every ticket is a blag ticket or the holder is trying to blag them - the amount of checks, second checks, third checks is comical really, for such a little club.

yes that did seem a bit over the top, even when coming back in for the 2nd half they were still at it!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9929 on: October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am »
Sloshed on 2.9% lager. What is our end coming to.

Ourselves aside, that is what a match experience should be like and how fans should be treated, not as cattle.

Germany proving again its the best place to watch and experience football.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9930 on: October 24, 2024, 08:49:23 am »
Mad respect to the fan who probably paid for his entire trip by collecting used drink containers after the game. Think someone said he got 170 Euros from them.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9931 on: October 24, 2024, 10:44:11 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am
Sloshed on 2.9% lager. What is our end coming to.

Ourselves aside, that is what a match experience should be like and how fans should be treated, not as cattle.

Germany proving again its the best place to watch and experience football.

Hear hear, a nice positive word Polizei
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9932 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 24, 2024, 08:49:23 am
Mad respect to the fan who probably paid for his entire trip by collecting used drink containers after the game. Think someone said he got 170 Euros from them.
171 cups @ 1.20 each, he did very well! Did similar in Prague after he lost his phone which helped him pay for the trip. Hes a good lad despite getting dogs abuse on Twitter by those that are offended 🙄
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9933 on: Today at 12:33:29 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 24, 2024, 08:25:39 am
Sloshed on 2.9% lager. What is our end coming to.

Ourselves aside, that is what a match experience should be like and how fans should be treated, not as cattle.

Germany proving again its the best place to watch and experience football.
Yeah it was bang on as per usual. Comfortably the best country to watch football in, puts numerous other countries to shame.
