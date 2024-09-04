https://youtu.be/N-x9Rw76tak?si=vXMjjYma3d53MKSMThe INSIDE video has some nice shots of the away end, including the red inflatable 7-0. Enjoy.
Brilliant effort from our fans today. It was a joy to hear. Ye drowned out any Palace songs and made it sound like Anfield in the good old days. Well done all involved.
Bu.. but the Palace 'Ultras'. I had a Palace fan online the other day saying how Anfield has a dead atmosphere while their fans are supposedly fantastic and sing all the time. Well done to the travelling Reds.
Barely heard a peep out of the Palace fans second half.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Convinced we've told Palace that every ticket is a blag ticket or the holder is trying to blag them - the amount of checks, second checks, third checks is comical really, for such a little club.
Sloshed on 2.9% lager. What is our end coming to. Ourselves aside, that is what a match experience should be like and how fans should be treated, not as cattle. Germany proving again its the best place to watch and experience football.
Mad respect to the fan who probably paid for his entire trip by collecting used drink containers after the game. Think someone said he got 170 Euros from them.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
