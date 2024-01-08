« previous next »
Our fantastic away support

Shanklygates

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 8, 2024, 11:12:57 pm
:thumbup
Or the lower tier :D
We are a team of one half.

mickl

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 9, 2024, 10:18:50 am
It was great in the upper tier where I was, Im nearly 70, and was singing my bloody head off like the group of young lads in front of me and the wife. The feeling to be part of such a raucous away following never leaves you, and when those goals went in, well I forgot my age and acted my shoe size 😂


I was in Mönchengladbach, invaded the pitch and took a piece of it as a souvenir. Kept it alive for many years.

Shall we have an over 70s meet up? Can you recommend a suitable care home, soft-furnishings, washable carpets, plenty of toilets, ear trumpets - that kind of thing?
Gladbach73

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 9, 2024, 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: mickl on January  9, 2024, 10:18:50 am
It was great in the upper tier where I was, Im nearly 70, and was singing my bloody head off like the group of young lads in front of me and the wife. The feeling to be part of such a raucous away following never leaves you, and when those goals went in, well I forgot my age and acted my shoe size 😂


I was in Mönchengladbach, invaded the pitch and took a piece of it as a souvenir. Kept it alive for many years.

Shall we have an over 70s meet up? Can you recommend a suitable care home, soft-furnishings, washable carpets, plenty of toilets, ear trumpets - that kind of thing?


😂😂😂😂😂 not quite at that stage yet, I was also in Gladbach in 73, hence the name of my moniker. And they say us oldies should be replaced in the ground, not whilst Ive got life in me.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

andy07

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 9, 2024, 09:16:27 pm
At the game on Sunday I thought it was loud but never appreciated just how loud until I went through the last 15 minutes after we got home.  The roads of Islington absolutely bouncing after too.  And loads and loads in their teens and twenties. Awesome.
mickl

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 10, 2024, 02:27:51 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on January  9, 2024, 07:51:44 pm

😂😂😂😂😂 not quite at that stage yet, I was also in Gladbach in 73, hence the name of my moniker. And they say us oldies should be replaced in the ground, not whilst Ive got life in me.

No way, We are loyal supporters, fanatics every one, as the song goes. Push out the young ones instead. Anyone who sits on their hands and is too Cool to cheer ours team!
GinKop

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 10, 2024, 02:39:51 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on January  9, 2024, 07:51:44 pm

😂😂😂😂😂 not quite at that stage yet, I was also in Gladbach in 73, hence the name of my moniker. And they say us oldies should be replaced in the ground, not whilst Ive got life in me.

Love it - this is exactly what we need more of.
alonsoisared

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 10, 2024, 06:25:20 pm
Quote from: andy07 on January  9, 2024, 09:16:27 pm
At the game on Sunday I thought it was loud but never appreciated just how loud until I went through the last 15 minutes after we got home.  The roads of Islington absolutely bouncing after too.  And loads and loads in their teens and twenties. Awesome.
Think you mean "the fields of anfield road", mate  ;)
Buck Pete

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 23, 2024, 09:19:26 am
"You're just a shit Andy Caroll"  :lmao

I was lucky enough to be at Carrow Road to watch the genius that was Suarez, embarrass the Norwich fans.    Nunez the other night was up there with that. :)
DangerScouse

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 24, 2024, 08:51:08 pm
Surprisingly very subdued.
GinKop

Re: Our fantastic away support
January 24, 2024, 09:13:38 pm
Watching on a stream and all I can hear are our lads and lasses.
CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 18, 2024, 10:04:51 am
It was an old school tunes day, yesterday

Nice to see a Liverbird upon my chest, getting more of an airing these days, even if they get the verses in the wrong order and miss some out!


The Liverpool boys are in town.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 18, 2024, 11:02:18 am
Decent away end yesterday, plenty getting involved around us and good to see some of the older songs getting an airing.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 18, 2024, 04:47:37 pm
Very enjoyable yesterday - positive with a good range of songs. My son's first game and it was a nice introduction.
Offline Alf

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 18, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Enjoyed that yesterday. Good variety of songs and plenty of volume.
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 19, 2024, 10:09:51 am
The slow tempo Poor Scouser Tommy at the start of the game was the best its been sung in years!
RainbowFlick

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 19, 2024, 11:09:07 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 18, 2024, 10:04:51 am
It was an old school tunes day, yesterday

Nice to see a Liverbird upon my chest, getting more of an airing these days, even if they get the verses in the wrong order and miss some out!


The Liverpool boys are in town.

first verse sounded incredible, and then most of us fumbled our way through the rest lol



really enjoyable away end. my first league away in about 18 months due to life and finding it too awkward to ask people for spares  ;D
scouse neapolitan

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 19, 2024, 12:12:38 pm
Anyone try to get the drone going?  Yeah I know. Home and away threads I'm droning on about it.
elbow

Re: Our fantastic away support
February 28, 2024, 12:22:30 am
I know a final isn't technically away, but by god that end was magnificent.

When the boys needed it most, you raised them up.

Outstanding.
CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 06:21:35 pm
Limbs and shins
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Son of Spion

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 06:24:37 pm
CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  2, 2024, 06:24:37 pm
Scarves?


 ;)

lol, not a scarf in sight.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

andy07

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 08:39:49 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  2, 2024, 08:34:14 pm
lol, not a scarf in sight.

CHOPPER hates scarves, bad wool stuff and all that.  Mad at the end for the second time in 6 days.  Awesome.
CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 09:36:53 pm
Quote from: andy07 on March  2, 2024, 08:39:49 pm
CHOPPER hates scarves, bad wool stuff and all that.  Mad at the end for the second time in 6 days.  Awesome.

Nah, teds.


https://twitter.com/anfieldleak/status/1764029614542770190?s=48
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Alf

Re: Our fantastic away support
March 2, 2024, 11:14:21 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  2, 2024, 06:21:35 pm
Limbs and shins

Think I've done my hamstring in the celebration :)
CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
Today at 10:47:26 am
Sloshed is putting it mildly. Like the other aways this season, great city, sound reception, no hassles and you could drink right the way through the game and get your money back on your glass (donated mine to the new urchins). Same old faces in the same old states ;D


 PS: Absinthe is a hell of a drink.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Crosby Nick

Re: Our fantastic away support
Today at 11:57:42 am
Makes the heart grow fonder.
