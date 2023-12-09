« previous next »
Brilliant today. The travelling Kop believe!
Hope they all made it for kick off, or the second half at least. Twat of a place to get to for 12.30. Heard there was a train load stuck on the way somewhere. Safe journeys home too, weathers horrendous.
You could hear them loud and clear, even above the droning of the dour duo on comms.
Watching on TV today. That was awesome. All who were there should be duly proud of their support.
I love the links that connect past and present; and for all the changes in the game, were still quite a traditional club. I had this thought again watching YouTube yesterday.

First I watched Chloes vlog from Palace. Great stuff as usual, and there around the 2 mins 40s mark (sorry dont know how to add time stamps), the absolutely brilliant Oh Come All Ye Faithful gets a good airing:-

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vf_almMa1kA

Always loved singing that one down the years (although I think it mightve disappeared for a while before getting revived), but great to hear its a tradition thats still going.

Then Ive gone down an LFC rabbit hole and this clip comes up, 50 odd years earlier, and bizarrely also at exactly 2 mins 40  :o :-

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ewsC3_OIXgU

I hope its still getting sung in December in another 50 years time.

Oh come all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
Oh come ye Oh come ye
To Anfield

Come and behold them
They're the Kings of Europe
Oh come let us adore them Oh
come let us adore them
Oh come let us adore them
Li-i-verpool
Oh come all ye faithfull one of my fave Kop Christmas songs..along with 12 days of Christmas  " and  Bruce Grobellar in our goal"....squad numbers killed that.

But best draw a discreet vale over Kop humming Johnny Mathis ' When a child is Born'
Yeah was a great rendition on Saturday.

Something to be said about those old-school stands. The noise reverberates.  Or should it be amplified?  Ahh, you know what I mean :)
100%.

Much better noise from old stands, thats why I´m a bit saddened actually by the loss of the old Main Stand (and even Anfield road end).

The new Main Stand is twice the size but much worse acoustics. The old Main Stand was very compact and had a tight old school roof as well, which made the noise transcend much easier and louder in the stand. I´ve barely heard a Fields Of Anfield Road reverberating around the ground/main stand in the last five years.
Just watched some couple of games from 2005 (see the everton game below), very rarely you hear the stadium sound like this these days. I think it is mainly to do with the acoustics, since there were lots of grumpy old f*cks in the old main stand as well  ;)

Fields of Anfield Road, 46min 30sec in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDkkPHTygQ8&t=3757s


You only get that really intimidating noise from old school stands like Goodison, Elland road, Palace etc and used to be like that at Tottenham and Anfield as well. But the distance between the supporters and the roof is so wide now in these new stands, it is great for visibility but not good for the atmosphere.
Our away support sounded fantastic against Palace from the beginning and throughout. The commentary and cameras kept zooming in on the Palace "Ultras" and saying how great they were, but for much of the game there was only a few of them singing and I could mainly hear our fans.


You might be right with that one. I've always wandered why FOAR basically died a death. Even when it gets sung now it doesn't really seem to take off.

2006:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haOjrqNhR6w&ab_channel=markus123456

2012 (3:30 onwards):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvDOHD_2wRk&t=452s&ab_channel=KenTheTube

It never sounds like that anymore.

That said, I've been sat on the top tier of the new Main Stand where you are really close to the roof and it can sound great. But even up there, it's more like it's own mini-atmosphere and can be out-of-sync with the Kop (especially as from the right-hand side of the stand you are looking down on the Kop's roof).


Yes agree. I actually think there is perhaps more louder people in the new main stand, especially in the upper section, then there were earlier. Sadly as you say it doesn´t transcend as much and kind of live its own life up there (which is good of course if you have a seat there). Without being an engineer or noise-scientist I think the "problem" lies in the same way all these new stands are constructed with the roof, it is the same with other similar stands in Europe or Spurs for example.

White Hart Lane used to have a great atmosphere (used to work a bit in London so watched so games from time to time with a mate), very compact, close to the pitch and the roof was really "low" and almost pointed downwards to the sound really stayed compact (Just like the stand at Palace). Spurs still have great support and superb stadium but still not that intimidating atmosphere that you used to get at white hart lane, Goodison or Anfield.

The roof at the new Tottenham Stadium and our Main Stand is so far back and high, so the noise from the Kop or from the main stand almost gets lost.
We have a better design than Spurs on our new Stand/roof though, I think the problem is just that the stand is so big and three tiers so very hard to build a "compact" roof without ruining the visibility. The old Main Stand was a really tight, compact single tier stand, hard to replicate that kind of compactness and noise with a three-tier stand.

We still have the Kop though, and the centenary stand is really tight to the pitch which is great. I would be more worried if I were Everton, they have a shit atmosphere but they can always be intimidating when they are up for it, because of the tight and old roof and stands and closeness to the pitch. Now they will lose all of that with their new stadium.

Fucking love that Benfica vid.

It's sang too fast and becomes disjointed. Almost perfectly sang in unison at the right speed in that video.
There's a shelf-life to all songs and they all follow the same rough pattern.

1. They are introduced and, if successful, catch on surprisingly quickly.
2. After half a dozen matches they are at their very best and start to pull in even those supporters who are not usually interested in singing.
3. For 6 months (more or less) the song is at peak performance.
4. Then it speeds up as bad singers fail to breathe when they're singing and cannot tolerate beats or gaps where there is no sound. Good singers (probably the majority) have to follow the shit ones, even though they know the song is being butchered.
5. The degeneration continues and lasts for years until a song becomes literally un-singable and eventually is discarded or simply turns into a music-less chant like PST.

You want to hear YNWA at its finest? Listen to the 1965 Cup Final extra time. (Compare with the fiasco on the Last Day of the Kop where it has become little more than a bellowed chant). FOAR? Benfica. Allez Allez? Man City in the quarters.

There are three ways of fixing this. One is a powerful sound system that dictates the tempo of a song. YNWA at kick off can still be very impressive. Another is a Grupenfuehrer with a loud hailer and drum as happens on the Continent (ugh). The other is a concerted effort by supporters to educate each other. (Spurs have clearly done this with 'When the Cocks go marching in'. It's impressive).
What are the lyrics of the song on the vlog video, starts at 2 minutes. I hear it when watching our matches on tv and it sounds great even though I don't know the words.
https://www.anfield-online.co.uk/features/lfcsongs.htm#000085

'Every Other Saturday,
That Benfica FOAR from '06  :) So so good, goosebumps every time I watch it. Even their fans who must be some of the most passionate about just stopped singing and listening to it.

This one from the year before against Juve was also great: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_3yeNQkz3c

As yorkykopite says though there is a bit of a shelf life unfortunately, Allez Allez Allez peaking at the City match is about right, it got sung literally all night and never felt like it'd grow old, pretty much same for the Roma semi final though.

There feels like there was a real unison in those FOAR videos from 05/06. I think one aspect which doesn't really help is the stands feeling a bit more skewiff now. Go and look at the new pictures from the very back of the Upper Anny Rd end and you can imagine how far away it feels from the back of the Kop. It'll become even harder to go round successfully IMO.
There us a good YNWA in the footage of the 1974 cup final. Also. When we sing show them the way to go home you can just anout hear ' for a thingy '  ;D creeping in .
I know we dont sing Show them the way to go home too often nowadays but it used to be sung at almost every home game in the 70s.

About ten years ago, it occurred to me that, given my age and as I was at the match with my son, I shouldnt really be singing about w@nking. That was the first time that it actually occurred to me that I didnt have to sing every word  ::)
Thought we only sung that when we were 4-0 up? ;D
Came across very loud and clear tonight - including what we thought of Tierney ;D
Very well indeed.

A load of posts deleted from here?
 :wellin :scarf :hally Oh come let us adore them
Sounded wonderful from here in Chicago. Thanks to the traveling Kop.
Our support at Burnley sounded fantastic on TV - pretty much constant chanting throughout the first half and only lull was when their crowd briefly got up for it after the Elliot 'goal'. Great work whoever was there.
Looked and sounded incredible throughout over the telly. Sounded like a home game. And what a let off at the end!
Our fans are amazing.  Fans of other clubs would have used the transport disruption as an excuse.
Video on social media of our fans passing Finbury Park mosque singing Salah songs :D
It said we had sold out our allocationwas the empty seats section for segregation?
Its Arsenal not giving us the full 9k due to safety concerns.
What's the excuse behind safety reasons? I didn't think this was ever a fixture with much aggro between fans.
We'd have sold it twice over.

Ev didn't sell out a smaller allocation at Palace though.
Its to do with persistent standing of away fans, I dont really understand the full logic.
