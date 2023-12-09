Our away support sounded fantastic against Palace from the beginning and throughout. The commentary and cameras kept zooming in on the Palace "Ultras" and saying how great they were, but for much of the game there was only a few of them singing and I could mainly hear our fans.





You might be right with that one. I've always wandered why FOAR basically died a death. Even when it gets sung now it doesn't really seem to take off.



2006:

2012 (3:30 onwards):

It never sounds like that anymore.



That said, I've been sat on the top tier of the new Main Stand where you are really close to the roof and it can sound great. But even up there, it's more like it's own mini-atmosphere and can be out-of-sync with the Kop (especially as from the right-hand side of the stand you are looking down on the Kop's roof).



Yes agree. I actually think there is perhaps more louder people in the new main stand, especially in the upper section, then there were earlier. Sadly as you say it doesn´t transcend as much and kind of live its own life up there (which is good of course if you have a seat there). Without being an engineer or noise-scientist I think the "problem" lies in the same way all these new stands are constructed with the roof, it is the same with other similar stands in Europe or Spurs for example.White Hart Lane used to have a great atmosphere (used to work a bit in London so watched so games from time to time with a mate), very compact, close to the pitch and the roof was really "low" and almost pointed downwards to the sound really stayed compact (Just like the stand at Palace). Spurs still have great support and superb stadium but still not that intimidating atmosphere that you used to get at white hart lane, Goodison or Anfield.The roof at the new Tottenham Stadium and our Main Stand is so far back and high, so the noise from the Kop or from the main stand almost gets lost.We have a better design than Spurs on our new Stand/roof though, I think the problem is just that the stand is so big and three tiers so very hard to build a "compact" roof without ruining the visibility. The old Main Stand was a really tight, compact single tier stand, hard to replicate that kind of compactness and noise with a three-tier stand.We still have the Kop though, and the centenary stand is really tight to the pitch which is great. I would be more worried if I were Everton, they have a shit atmosphere but they can always be intimidating when they are up for it, because of the tight and old roof and stands and closeness to the pitch. Now they will lose all of that with their new stadium.