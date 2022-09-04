There's some bad c*nts on this forum and one in here who'll happily blame our own fans and defend the fucking blues at every opportunity. We need a cull on here badly



People in the away end at the game were blaming the Liverpool fans trying to bunk in with bent tickets as well.Do you want them culled too? Or are you going to pretend it didn't happen. Didn't see it myself as I was in the ground well before, so can only go off what people said who were queuing outside for over half an hour.At 45 minutes before kick off, there were cordons that you had to go up and down, a couple of tables and a few lads with those hand scanner airport beepy things. My ticket got checked literally ten times and I was searched twice and then given the once over with the beepy thing. All the up and downing even then took 30 seconds and at that stage was fine.Coming out as well, didn't have to run the usual guantlet and were were initially going to walk back to Anfield Road (Via past the Wok and down that street - turning left at the Park) but it was all clearly kicking off, so we turned around and went through the corner entrance. Thought the Police did really well - there were plenty stationed around the park and on the bridge - been a bit ropey with scrotes in the past, but the police presence stopped any issues and we got to our usual local after with no issues.