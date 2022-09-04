« previous next »
Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1426197 times)

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9720 on: September 4, 2022, 07:16:36 pm »
The main cause was that, as usual, there were no proper checks done on tickets at Goodison, prior to reaching the waist-high turnstiles. And also very few stewards at either side of the turnstiles. It's no wonder that absolutely loads tried their luck yesterday, and that caused the build-up.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9721 on: September 4, 2022, 08:02:33 pm »
Quote from: stoz on September  4, 2022, 07:16:36 pm
The main cause was that, as usual, there were no proper checks done on tickets at Goodison, prior to reaching the waist-high turnstiles. And also very few stewards at either side of the turnstiles. It's no wonder that absolutely loads tried their luck yesterday, and that caused the build-up.

Plenty were boasting on Friday about how easy it was last year to bunk in and saw images of tickets being shared about to check how good peoples blag tickets were.

These types of things happen at all big games/events. As with Paris, the authorities HAVE to plan for it and deal with it. They dont though. Just sit back and blame us if anything goes wrong and tribal fucking idiots lap it up as if it couldnt just as easily be them. Its not good enough.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9722 on: September 4, 2022, 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  4, 2022, 11:15:09 am
Talking to a few of the fans that turned up very late (15-20 minutes late into the ground) they said that loads of our 'fans' were trying to get in with bent tickets that weren't getting taken off them and a few of them were fighting and acting like dickheads with the stewards and police.

Never saw any of that as I was in well before that.

So, not quite sure you can just blame Everton. It's an old ground with poor access - that's why they are moving.
We got there at 1150 and moved about 5 yards in the space of 15 mins as it looked like they had closed the turnstiles. I dont think that turning up to an away end 40 mins before ko is unreasonable at all, finally got in at 1220.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9723 on: September 4, 2022, 11:02:47 pm »
There's some bad c*nts on this forum and one in here who'll happily blame our own fans and defend the fucking blues at every opportunity. We need a cull on here badly
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9724 on: September 5, 2022, 08:44:01 am »
Quote from: Rhi on September  4, 2022, 08:02:33 pm
Plenty were boasting on Friday about how easy it was last year to bunk in and saw images of tickets being shared about to check how good peoples blag tickets were.

These types of things happen at all big games/events. As with Paris, the authorities HAVE to plan for it and deal with it. They dont though. Just sit back and blame us if anything goes wrong and tribal fucking idiots lap it up as if it couldnt just as easily be them. Its not good enough.
Exactly
I go there at just before 12 and took til 12.29 to get in with a non moving queue then a release and a surge and a crush whilst behind me the people who might have arrived a few minutes later were stuck behind a police line at the top of Bullens Road
 
It isnt good enough and it is the fault of terrible organisation not of the fans
And terrible organisation leads to accidents
I know if from my business that there is a massive shortage of trained and competent labour in things like crowd management and stewarding etc post pandemic. I fear for this season and fans
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9725 on: September 5, 2022, 09:39:49 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on September  4, 2022, 11:02:47 pm
There's some bad c*nts on this forum and one in here who'll happily blame our own fans and defend the fucking blues at every opportunity. We need a cull on here badly

People in the away end at the game were blaming the Liverpool fans trying to bunk in with bent tickets as well.

Do you want them culled too? Or are you going to pretend it didn't happen. Didn't see it myself as I was in the ground well before, so can only go off what people said who were queuing outside for over half an hour.

At 45 minutes before kick off, there were cordons that you had to go up and down, a couple of tables and a few lads with those hand scanner airport beepy things. My ticket got checked literally ten times and I was searched twice and then given the once over with the beepy thing. All the up and downing even then took 30 seconds and at that stage was fine.

Coming out as well, didn't have to run the usual guantlet and were were initially going to walk back to Anfield Road (Via past the Wok and down that street - turning left at the Park) but it was all clearly kicking off, so we turned around and went through the corner entrance. Thought the Police did really well - there were plenty stationed around the park and on the bridge - been a bit ropey with scrotes in the past, but the police presence stopped any issues and we got to our usual local after with no issues.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9726 on: September 5, 2022, 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  5, 2022, 09:39:49 am
People in the away end at the game were blaming the Liverpool fans trying to bunk in with bent tickets as well.

Do you want them culled too? Or are you going to pretend it didn't happen. Didn't see it myself as I was in the ground well before, so can only go off what people said who were queuing outside for over half an hour.

At 45 minutes before kick off, there were cordons that you had to go up and down, a couple of tables and a few lads with those hand scanner airport beepy things. My ticket got checked literally ten times and I was searched twice and then given the once over with the beepy thing. All the up and downing even then took 30 seconds and at that stage was fine.

Coming out as well, didn't have to run the usual guantlet and were were initially going to walk back to Anfield Road (Via past the Wok and down that street - turning left at the Park) but it was all clearly kicking off, so we turned around and went through the corner entrance. Thought the Police did really well - there were plenty stationed around the park and on the bridge - been a bit ropey with scrotes in the past, but the police presence stopped any issues and we got to our usual local after with no issues.

When you say ''kicking off" are you saying there were clashes between both sets of fans? I only ask as I've seen nothing in the media about it.

I've not been to their place since the 90s and never had any bother on any occasion. I'm sure times have changed though, sadly.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9727 on: September 5, 2022, 10:56:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  5, 2022, 10:45:53 am
When you say ''kicking off" are you saying there were clashes between both sets of fans? I only ask as I've seen nothing in the media about it.

I've not been to their place since the 90s and never had any bother on any occasion. I'm sure times have changed though, sadly.

Thesedays I don't want anything to do with it.

As soon as a bunch of lads and a load of police starting running past us, we turned around and got into the park.

Saw a few videos of dickheads shouting at each other and lobbing the odd thing, but can't really give you any info as I'm not interested in dickheads being dickheads.

Probably just kids being kids to be honest, quite a few randoms walking around with black hoodies on that clearly hadn't been to the game - but hard to say who, if anyone, they supported.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9728 on: September 5, 2022, 11:00:59 am »
Thanks Andy. I suppose it's par for the course at the derby these days. 🫤
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9729 on: September 5, 2022, 01:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  5, 2022, 09:39:49 am
People in the away end at the game were blaming the Liverpool fans trying to bunk in with bent tickets as well.

Do you want them culled too? Or are you going to pretend it didn't happen. Didn't see it myself as I was in the ground well before, so can only go off what people said who were queuing outside for over half an hour.

At 45 minutes before kick off, there were cordons that you had to go up and down, a couple of tables and a few lads with those hand scanner airport beepy things. My ticket got checked literally ten times and I was searched twice and then given the once over with the beepy thing. All the up and downing even then took 30 seconds and at that stage was fine.

Coming out as well, didn't have to run the usual guantlet and were were initially going to walk back to Anfield Road (Via past the Wok and down that street - turning left at the Park) but it was all clearly kicking off, so we turned around and went through the corner entrance. Thought the Police did really well - there were plenty stationed around the park and on the bridge - been a bit ropey with scrotes in the past, but the police presence stopped any issues and we got to our usual local after with no issues.

So if only everyone arrived at the same time as you it all would've been such a smooth operation. Just blame your own for turning up late, which was actually early.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9730 on: February 6, 2023, 12:55:14 am »
Looked like it was bouncing at 3 - 0  ;D

(In that bit towards the half way line - or was that not us?
Anyway they were having a good time)
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9731 on: February 18, 2023, 10:12:09 pm »
Our lot sounded very good on the box today. Very loud at the beginning and before we took the lead. They were very quiet throughout the game except for a few little bursts. Good to hear "Ring of Fire" getting an airing.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9732 on: April 4, 2023, 09:29:36 pm »
Fantastic tonight. Well in all.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9733 on: April 4, 2023, 09:30:20 pm »
Out singing the home crowd for huge parts of the game.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9734 on: April 4, 2023, 09:31:47 pm »
Best part of the game tonight.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9735 on: April 4, 2023, 10:43:00 pm »
A credit to the club tonight, well in.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9736 on: April 4, 2023, 10:43:52 pm »
One of the few positives of the night.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9737 on: April 4, 2023, 10:44:04 pm »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9738 on: Yesterday at 09:52:33 pm »
Top quality. Some good trolling, Curtis' name chanted, anti tory stuff, Bobby worship. Great stuff. Only downside of these gobshites going down is it's usually a decent end and one of the best allocations.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9739 on: Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm »
 :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9740 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm »
Outstanding tonight
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9741 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm »
Sounded like the best time for the travelling fans.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9742 on: Yesterday at 09:58:33 pm »
Sounded great, especially the Bobby song going on for 10 mins
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9743 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Non-stop like a duracel bunny!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9744 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm »
Any new current player or possible future players will watch that and think, I fu#king wanna bit a that💪
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9745 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm »
Great support. Leicester fans know how to fire us up.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9746 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Love that tonight.  :scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9747 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Great support. Leicester fans know how to fire us up.

God save the King didnt go well
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9748 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm »
Took Trent's belter to stop the Bobby song. Don't think it would have ever stopped otherwise :scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9749 on: Yesterday at 10:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm
God save the King didnt go well

That backfired massively :D

Bobby coming onto the pitch at the end was great. Looked amazing tonight
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9750 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
First away I've done in over 10 years since Hodgeson was in charge ... it was fucking ace ! Loved the atmosphere. If only we could replicate that at home.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9751 on: Yesterday at 10:31:24 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
First away I've done in over 10 years since Hodgeson was in charge ... it was fucking ace ! Loved the atmosphere. If only we could replicate that at home.

You guys were fab tonight, the team responded too....well in to all of you that were there.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 10:04:16 am »
Best away end of the season that, by a distance. Its no coincidence that Stoke and Middlesborough were on a par during recent times as well, all 3 were non London midweek matches when certain others couldnt be arsed.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:04:16 am
Best away end of the season that, by a distance. Its no coincidence that Stoke and Middlesborough were on a par during recent times as well, all 3 were non London midweek matches when certain others couldnt be arsed.

thank you sir, was superb
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9754 on: Today at 12:24:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
First away I've done in over 10 years since Hodgeson was in charge ... it was fucking ace ! Loved the atmosphere. If only we could replicate that at home.

Wonderful - Bobby tribute was epic  :scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9755 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 10:43:27 am
thank you sir, was superb
My pleasure Tom, always happy to sort yourself and Nick out whenever possible.
