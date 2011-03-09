« previous next »
Author Topic: Our fantastic away support

As an armchair support of many decades I can say it's quite honestly a privilege to support and watch a club play football with the Liverpool supporters serenading us throughout. Any neutral venue I've watched Liverpool play in, any Cup Final I've watched Liverpool play in, the Liverpool supporters have ALWAYS been the loudest. I sat my son next to me and told him to listen to the greatest supporters a club can have, a support that goes bsck generations.

At the age of 6, I started supporting Liverpool as a bandwagon supporter, was hooked because of the players and playing style,  but I fell in love because of the supporters and their mentality. Such a privilege.

Fun note, I almost got engaged 2 years back, but realised over timr the main reason I was even considering an engagement,  and actually  the reason why I was maintaining our relationship in the first place, was because she was born and raised in Liverpool (didn't watch football so much!). Her accent and the fact she was from Liverpool was actually the initial attraction.

So for any psychologists out there, wrap your heads around that.  ;D
the period after the second goal until half-time, incredible. could feel the ground almost move as everyone bounced in the lower.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:28:19 am
Yep thats right. Before they started banging on about the coach incident, they were banging on about how we booed them in possession (European-style) during that match

And there they were, booing our every touch last week at the Etihad.

Finally seemed to occur to them that a hostile atmosphere can affect the opposition.
Don't know if it's an age thing but some of the scenes yesterday did make me emotional and giggle with delight.
Best new Wembley atmosphere that, I reckon. Minutes silence was the only time I heard those gob shites.

I was in the upper, just left of the goal. Was boss.
What a day, the new Jurgen song is a proper ear worm!
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 02:54:48 pm
What a day, the new Jurgen song is a proper ear worm!
Someone ought to turn it into a pop song ;D
There is one camera angle at around 21 minutes where Allez Allez getting sung by almost everyone in our half of the ground, even the commentators are lost for words. Zinchenko looks discombobulated by it all.

Also there is a clip on Twitter from a City fan cam (cant remember her name she does reactions inside the ground) where she is clearly stunned by our support 45,000 scousers
Really funny as well because some bitter county road obsessed, born not manufactured, dickhead whopper comments that they arent all scousers because they support Liverpool.

Edit: found clip

https://twitter.com/sitanshusaran_/status/1515607113589874688?s=21&t=qOV082dxUFWe7SzdjYe0cA
I wonder when the last time was that we created such a racket at Wembley? The recent League Cup final v Chelsea was good, the final v Bolton was memorable in the 90s, but I think you'd have to go back to the Merseyside derbies over 30 years ago to match Saturday's levels. And Wembley, unlike Cardiff, is not an easy to place to whip up a storm.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:45 am
I wonder when the last time was that we created such a racket at Wembley? The recent League Cup final v Chelsea was good, the final v Bolton was memorable in the 90s, but I think you'd have to go back to the Merseyside derbies over 30 years ago to match Saturday's levels. And Wembley, unlike Cardiff, is not an easy to place to whip up a storm.

Was by far my most enjoyable trip there.

I think the drinking ban has forced me to find a decent pub as I used to just stand in Wembley way, it was much better doing so and I didnt realise that theres actually some half decent pubs not that far away which I never thought was the case at Wembley.

I was in the liquor station I think it was called and it was sound.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:05:09 am
There is one camera angle at around 21 minutes where Allez Allez getting sung by almost everyone in our half of the ground, even the commentators are lost for words. Zinchenko looks discombobulated by it all.

Also there is a clip on Twitter from a City fan cam (cant remember her name she does reactions inside the ground) where she is clearly stunned by our support 45,000 scousers
Really funny as well because some bitter county road obsessed, born not manufactured, dickhead whopper comments that they arent all scousers because they support Liverpool.

Edit: found clip

https://twitter.com/sitanshusaran_/status/1515607113589874688?s=21&t=qOV082dxUFWe7SzdjYe0cA
Ta, I learnt a new word today - "discombobulated"
Has anyone got a clip of this 21 minute camera angle that several of you have mentioned? Yous are killing me here.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:56:13 pm
Has anyone got a clip of this 21 minute camera angle that several of you have mentioned? Yous are killing me here.

here:

https://twitter.com/kopite305/status/1515625399358742532
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:58:50 pm
here:

https://twitter.com/kopite305/status/1515625399358742532

That reminds of the Istanbul one just after we got our second. You had Ancelotti in the foreground and our end bouncing singing we shall not moved .
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:35:42 pm
Ta, I learnt a new word today - "discombobulated"

Really? Ken Dodd came out with that in the 60s. And he's brown bread, now. Even Ken Dodd's Dad's dog's dead, now, too.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:05:09 am
There is one camera angle at around 21 minutes where Allez Allez getting sung by almost everyone in our half of the ground, even the commentators are lost for words. Zinchenko looks discombobulated by it all.

Also there is a clip on Twitter from a City fan cam (cant remember her name she does reactions inside the ground) where she is clearly stunned by our support 45,000 scousers
Really funny as well because some bitter county road obsessed, born not manufactured, dickhead whopper comments that they arent all scousers because they support Liverpool.

Edit: found clip

https://twitter.com/sitanshusaran_/status/1515607113589874688?s=21&t=qOV082dxUFWe7SzdjYe0cA


She's not even a City fan and she's managed to get a ticket for a semi final ;D
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:56:13 pm
Has anyone got a clip of this 21 minute camera angle that several of you have mentioned? Yous are killing me here.

Here you go

https://twitter.com/i/status/1515530714023874566
Poor Steve Wilson was desperate for Zinchenko to conjure up something to shut up the reds, wasn't he?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:53:25 pm
She's not even a City fan and she's managed to get a ticket for a semi final ;D

Saw another one of these youtube vloggers video and the dude legit moved seats halfway through and there were so many empty seats to choose from

Actually laughable how small time they are
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:56:13 pm
Has anyone got a clip of this 21 minute camera angle that several of you have mentioned? Yous are killing me here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWsgVpGBF4w

Watch from about 7:23 to 7:33

A bit better than the Twitter one that has been doing the rounds.
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 02:53:24 pm
Ken Dodd came out with that in the 60s.

Diddy ? 
:D
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 03:15:14 pm
Poor Steve Wilson was desperate for Zinchenko to conjure up something to shut up the reds, wasn't he?

Pretty sure he's a red.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:05:09 am
There is one camera angle at around 21 minutes where Allez Allez getting sung by almost everyone in our half of the ground, even the commentators are lost for words. Zinchenko looks discombobulated by it all.

Also there is a clip on Twitter from a City fan cam (cant remember her name she does reactions inside the ground) where she is clearly stunned by our support 45,000 scousers
Really funny as well because some bitter county road obsessed, born not manufactured, dickhead whopper comments that they arent all scousers because they support Liverpool.

Edit: found clip

https://twitter.com/sitanshusaran_/status/1515607113589874688?s=21&t=qOV082dxUFWe7SzdjYe0cA


That's Nieve Pegg. She's a Bolton fan but does Youtube videos from different grounds.
Anyone know what their golden ship was for btw? Seen pictures but no words. Just to cover up more empty seats? :D
I was wondering what the hell that was and was told its on their club badge! So it is! Ive never noticed it before, then again, Ive never looked that closely    ;D
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 03:42:22 pm
Saw another one of these youtube vloggers video and the dude legit moved seats halfway through and there were so many empty seats to choose from

Actually laughable how small time they are

Whats more stunning is that theres presumably a market to watch other people sit at a stadium and watch a game and then watch their videos of that game on YouTube.

Like I kind of just about get it with stuff like the Redmen TV as theyre at least fans of the team theyre supporting, but like random people videoing shit? I just dont get why anyone would want to watch that.
Both Mancs have ships on their crests. So pissed off at being a landlocked milltown they go out of their way to celebrate the ditch they dug from the other side of the mighty Mersey up to Salford.
