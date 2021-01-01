« previous next »
Our fantastic away support

Doc Red

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9640 on: Today at 10:50:08 am
As an armchair support of many decades I can say it's quite honestly a privilege to support and watch a club play football with the Liverpool supporters serenading us throughout. Any neutral venue I've watched Liverpool play in, any Cup Final I've watched Liverpool play in, the Liverpool supporters have ALWAYS been the loudest. I sat my son next to me and told him to listen to the greatest supporters a club can have, a support that goes bsck generations.

At the age of 6, I started supporting Liverpool as a bandwagon supporter, was hooked because of the players and playing style,  but I fell in love because of the supporters and their mentality. Such a privilege.

Fun note, I almost got engaged 2 years back, but realised over timr the main reason I was even considering an engagement,  and actually  the reason why I was maintaining our relationship in the first place, was because she was born and raised in Liverpool (didn't watch football so much!). Her accent and the fact she was from Liverpool was actually the initial attraction.

So for any psychologists out there, wrap your heads around that.  ;D
RainbowFlick

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9641 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm
the period after the second goal until half-time, incredible. could feel the ground almost move as everyone bounced in the lower.
Koplass

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9642 on: Today at 01:03:46 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:28:19 am
Yep thats right. Before they started banging on about the coach incident, they were banging on about how we booed them in possession (European-style) during that match

And there they were, booing our every touch last week at the Etihad.

Finally seemed to occur to them that a hostile atmosphere can affect the opposition.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9643 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm
Don't know if it's an age thing but some of the scenes yesterday did make me emotional and giggle with delight.
Billy Elliot

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9644 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm
Best new Wembley atmosphere that, I reckon. Minutes silence was the only time I heard those gob shites.

I was in the upper, just left of the goal. Was boss.
J_Kopite

Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9645 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm
What a day, the new Jurgen song is a proper ear worm!
